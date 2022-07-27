So, It Turns Out That Biden Video Was Worse Than We Initially Knew

Yesterday, I covered the disturbingly viral video from President Joe Biden in which he didn't blink for nearly 20 seconds as he made some digs at former President Donald Trump and blabbered on about how "you can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop, you can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy, you can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American." Well, as it turns out, there was more footage, as our friends at Twitchy covered, and it contains sloppy cuts.

Kyle Martinsen, who does rapid response for RNC Research, tweeted out such footage later that night, noting he did not edit it, but the White House certainly did.

A major complaint from the video published Tuesday afternoon was that the president didn't blink, once. His voice also sounded croaky and hoarse though.

While Biden does blink in the raw footage video, his voice remains problematic. It even sounds like he's slurring his words. "This law does so much more, it saves lives, including yours," he says at one point. "It'll help you do your job, but it's just a start," he says at another.

The additional footage also gives deeper context to Biden referencing being "pro-cop," despite how members of his party have supported defunding the police.

"Last week, I rolled out by Safer America plan, with a goal of doing three key things," Biden shared, including "taking additional commonsense steps to reduce gun crimes and violence."

It's worth reminding that to the president, and Vice President Kamala Harris, "commonsense steps" include a ban on so-called assault weapons, even though fellow Democratic lawmakers acknowledge that's not practical.

Many responses point to the particularly poor editing job.

They need to mix in some wipes, swoops, pans, cross dissolves, fades, cutaway, etc…. These Jump Cuts are horrible… https://t.co/Slg9cVL9iE — LeonColeman (@LeonLeoParty) July 27, 2022

They’re just phoning everything in at this point. Looks like my grandmother edited it — bill mcgirth (@billmcgirth) July 27, 2022

Projecting weakness at every opportunity — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) July 27, 2022

Jump cuts are only used for comedy purposes or to cover gaffes. He literally can’t read two consecutive sentences… https://t.co/SQrPyvNqxi — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2022

Others re-emphasized their thoughts about how the president is clearly not well, and that this is a weak administration if we've ever seen one.

Projecting weakness at every opportunity — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) July 27, 2022

he is not well https://t.co/ZC4XrApUBN — peppey la pew (@LaPeppey) July 27, 2022

The video was almost certainly not cut for time, as the president has recorded longer videos that have been started to social media. Also on Tuesday, for instance, he spoke about gas prices, for nearly a minute.

Earlier on Wednesday, as Katie covered the president tested negative for COVID. He's likely back to his original problem, then, of being too old for the job.