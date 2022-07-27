Biden Announces He's COVID Free

UPDATE: Biden gave remarks from the Rose Garden about his recovery. He used the opportunity to push for mask wearing and booster shots.

Biden encourages mask wearing "when you're in a crowded, indoor, public place" and notes that "many of us are still going to get COVID, even if we take the precautions." pic.twitter.com/3jjCYd29Nf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2022

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, ending his isolation in the White House residence.

"President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36-hours ago. As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours. His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the press secretary. "Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures."

"He will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others," Dr. O'Connor continued. "Acknowledging the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to issue early detection of any return of viral replication."

Back to the Oval.



Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

On Tuesday the White House released a bizarre, heavily edited video of Biden working from his residence. It was sent on by DNC Democrats.