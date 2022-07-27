Wuhan coronavirus

Biden Announces He's COVID Free

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2022 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Announces He's COVID Free

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

UPDATE: Biden gave remarks from the Rose Garden about his recovery. He used the opportunity to push for mask wearing and booster shots. 

***Original post***

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, ending his isolation in the White House residence. 

"President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36-hours ago. As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours. His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the press secretary. "Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures."

"He will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others," Dr. O'Connor continued. "Acknowledging the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to issue early detection of any return of viral replication." 

On Tuesday the White House released a bizarre, heavily edited video of Biden working from his residence. It was sent on by DNC Democrats.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The 'Experts' Trusted to Declare Recessions Are Democrat Megadonors
Spencer Brown

So, It Turns Out That Biden Video Was Worse Than We Initially Knew
Rebecca Downs
WaPo: DOJ Says They've Opened Criminal Probe on Trump
Matt Vespa

The Consequences of Woke Criminal Justice No One's Talking About
Spencer Brown
State Attorneys General Challenge Biden Admin’s ‘Gender Identity’ Policies
Madeline Leesman
Media Fall in Line With Biden to Redefine Recession
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular