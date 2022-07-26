Kamala Harris Once More Full of Eyebrow-Raising Remarks As She Promotes Abortion, This Time in Indiana

Vice President Kamala Harris has been on an obsessive crusade to promote abortion, especially now that the U.S. Supreme Court has formally overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. On Monday she appeared in Indiana, where, as Madeline covered, lawmakers have released proposals to ban most abortions, while also making available $45 million to support pregnant women, adoption services, and women who recently had children.

From Harris' tweets and remarks, though, one would never know about the increased funding to truly help women and their children.

The vice president began her remarks in part by claiming the abortion is "one of the most critical issues facing our country," though voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections would hardly agree, since most are concerned with economic issues, like inflation and the price of gas.

Remarks that particularly raised some eyebrows, though, included how Harris referenced "children," though she conveniently left out the unborn children that are aborted, which our friends on Twitchy also picked up on.

Kamala Harris mentions an abortion case that she says describes "what this issue means to real people, including children." pic.twitter.com/xhzRc3tEWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2022

Towards the end of her initial remarks, Harris repeated her fear-mongering talking points as she went after Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion, which was merely a concurrence, suggesting that the Supreme Court also revisit issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage. It's worth emphasizing that Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion of the Court, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a separate concurrence, reiterated that the Dobbs decision only applies to abortion.

Her awkwardly-put remarks mentioned:

But what we know is that this issue of access to reproductive care and a woman’s right to make decisions about her body relate to other risks that have been posed by the Dobbs decision. We are looking at an interpretation of the Constitution that suggests — Clarence Thomas said the quiet part out loud — that this puts at risk an individual’s right to make decisions about contraception, puts at risk the right to marry the person you love.



So when we discuss this issue and when we contemplate what it means, understand that it could have a profound impact on just about everyone in our country who has any association or interest or concern about these various issues.



So, for all of those reasons, what these leaders at this table are doing right now to stand in defense of the women of this state is, by extension, to stand for the rights of women throughout our country.



The President and I take seriously our work that is about protecting the health, the safety, and the wellbeing of the women of America, and that includes the women of Indiana.

There was plenty of repetition from Harris on this issue. In a tweet as well as in her remarks in Indiana, she claimed that one did not have to abandon their religious beliefs in order to be pro-abortion. The vice president has repeatedly tweeted or made such remarks pretty much every time she speaks on abortion, despite how the Biden administration is seeking to further violate the faith of medical professionals who object to being forced to participate in an abortion, among other procedures.

The vice president had also met with pro-abortion Democrats in the General Assembly and state Senate in Virginia this past Saturday, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, has proposed a 15-week abortion ban there.

It's not a joke to say that Harris has been on a pro-abortion crusade, as on Tuesday she participated in a roundtable event to do with disabilities and reproductive rights, as Matt highlighted. That event was truly off the wall, as the vice president introduced herself by listing her pronouns and what color she was wearing, with other participants taking her lead.

When it comes to the substance of her remarks, Harris advocated for individuals with disabilities having full rights by tying in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to abortion and advocating for such individuals to be able to abort their unborn children.

For 32 years, the Americans with Disabilities Act allowed us to make progress toward a more inclusive and accessible society. We will continue to strive to be a model of diversity, inclusion, and accessibility, today and every day. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 26, 2022

"I will close my point by saying that we still have a lot of work to do in our country as it relates to fulfilling the promise of the ADA. When we look at the issue of access to reproductive care, it is but one example of many where the disparities still exist as it relates to people in our country who have disabilities and deserve to have equal access," she mentioned toward the end of her introductory remarks.