Indiana Lawmakers Unveil Proposals to Restrict Abortion and Increase Spending for Services for Pregnant Women

Republican lawmakers in Indiana are pairing a proposal to outlaw most abortions in the state with proposals to increase spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoption services.

The Associated Press reported that one proposal would allocate $45 million more in the coming year to agencies that support pregnant women and women who’ve recently had children. The support would be for families with children under 4 years old and comes with $5 million increase in tax credits for adoptive families. A separate bill from the Republican lawmakers would direct $58 million toward services for pregnant women, including $30 million for pregnancy-related Medicaid for low-income families.

“For those people who are childbearing age who have children that they’re not equipped to take care of, we want the state of Indiana to assist them in bringing healthy babies into this world and taking care of them after they get here,” state Sen. Sue Glick (R) told AP. She added that funding could be directed toward women’s pregnancy centers “where information can be provided to people who just don’t know” what to do when they are pregnant.

A separate abortion ban bill, which was released after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, would allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother.

“I’m confident we’ll find a thoughtful way forward that shows compassion for both mothers and babies,” Republican House Speaker Todd Huston told AP.

Indiana lawmakers are convening Monday for a special session to discuss the abortion ban legislation. NPR reported that Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Indianapolis to meet with some of the lawmakers to discuss abortion rights.

Today, the Indiana legislature convenes for a special session to ban abortion. I am heading to Indianapolis to meet with Indiana state legislators and advocates who are fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2022

“Our underlying goal is to protect human life, promote more adoption and less abortion by limiting abortion to the life of the mother, rape and incest,” Bray said last week, according to NPR.

Since Roe was overturned, several states have outlawed abortion or restricted it, including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.