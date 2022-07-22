Yet Another California Official Under Fire for Mask Mandate Hypocrisy

Even this far into COVID, California overlords still manage to find themselves in compromising positions when it comes to mask mandates. Los Angeles County is now once more under an indoor mask mandate, thanks to the county's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reinstating it last week. Just days later, though, she was spotted partying it up at Dodgers Stadium for the MLB All-Star Game, while maskless, of course.

OutKick's Alejandro Avila covered such a spotting of Ferrer that took place at Tuesday's game. Travis Rice of Fox News 11 tweeted out a clip of Ferrer at the game, surrounded by other fans. He noted that earlier that day Ferrer had declared COVID to be a "high concern" while at her weekly briefing.

LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said we are in a “high concern” COVID category right now at her weekly briefing today. This was also her at the MLB All-Star game two days ago. @FOXLA (?? @DetectiveMoses /IG: VintageLosAngelesCrime pic.twitter.com/x5ofNEHnic — Travis Rice (@traviscrice) July 21, 2022

Another user pointed to how Ferrer has been to countless other crowded events, also without her mask.

Avila highlighted how Ferrer is quite the champion of masks:

Ferrer has championed masks as a solution to the pandemic. “Of all the tools we have used in this pandemic to counter the spread of COVID, indoor masking is one of the simplest, and turns out to be very effective,” Ferrer previously stated.

It begs the question, though, as to if mask mandates will ever end.

93-97% of people — Vinay Prasad, MD MPH ????? (@VPrasadMDMPH) July 21, 2022

As part of returning to that mandate, the county's public health department is also reportedly asking for volunteers to "work overtime and on weekends" in order to force local businesses to comply, or, as a source puts it, "to educate/confirm compliance regarding the reinstatement of the indoor mask mandate."

The department will send out workers to businesses at the end of July and beginning of August to confirm compliance. My prediction is many people will take their business to neighboring Ventura or Orange counties and these mom & pop LA businesses will suffer yet again. — Allison Royal (@allisonroyaltv) July 21, 2022

Despite concerns highlighted by Ferrer, as Spencer covered earlier this week, a letter from the LAC+USC Medical Center revealed that few patients with the virus are actually admitted, as they have more of a mild case.

In addition to the county imposing an indoor mask mandate, school children will also be forcibly masked, yet again. That's thanks to a study from Ferrer's own daughter, Kaitlin Barnes, despite how no conflicts of interest were listed in the report, as Jen Van Laar at our sister site of RedState covered. Barnes has no medical or scientific degree.

While some readers from California who wrote in to The New York Times want mask mandates to return, many do not. One reader indicated that he and his co-workers "fear the mask mandates and fights over masks more than we do the darn virus!"

There's an effort at hand to "Fire Ferrer," considering she's facing other scandals behind mask mandate hypocrisy, with her daughter failing to list conflicts of interest being one of them.

And here we have it folks! Opinion by @Susan_Shelley in @ladailynews that @LACountyBOS should fire @lapublichealth DirBarbara Ferrer. Many have been calling on for months but with 3 scandals this WEEK (lying, daughter, unions) unfit to serve #FireFerrer https://t.co/Zs5HMnMEVw — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) July 21, 2022

Of course, Ferrer is hardly the only California official who has been caught red-handed when it comes to her hypocrisy on mask mandates.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), and San Francisco Mayor Long Breed (D) were spotted taking pictures and also meandering around the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles County for NFL games while maskless, despite there being a mandate still in place. The Democratic politicians were also taking pictures with Magic Johnson, who is HIV positive and immunocompromised.