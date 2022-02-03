LA Mayor Garcetti's Excuse for Maskless Photos Is Literally Unbelievable

Eric Garcetti, the current Los Angeles mayor and President Biden's nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to India, found himself in hot water yet again this week over his partying with other California Democrats at the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers

As Katie reported earlier, Mayor Garcetti and Governor Newsom — two men who've spent the last two years implementing draconian Wuhan coronavirus restrictions and declaring emergencies to give themselves more power during the pandemic — were caught maskless and smiling ear-to-ear in photos with an immunocompromised Magic Johnson.

My two year old in a diaper is forced to mask inside and outside. But Garcetti, Breed and Newsom can do what they want. @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/eEUbAIZ5B4 — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022

In the (maskless) face of another controversy — and there have been many — Garcetti scrambled to offer an explanation for his apparent hypocrisy and enjoyment of maskless fun while forcing Angelenos to stay masked up. The best he could apparently come up with? He wasn't breathing. No really, that's his excuse.

He doesn't breathe when he takes off his mask. pic.twitter.com/4qV25H0zv7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

Oh, so by holding his breath and depriving his brain of oxygen for photos — while holding his mask in his hand where it does nothing — Garcetti has cracked the code to mask-free safety, or so he thinks. And no, Garcetti's brilliant loophole is not based on an official CDC recommendation.

As the caption on one clip of Garcetti's answer circulating on Twitter suggested, we may have our new "I didn't inhale," but this time it apparently also includes "...or exhale."

Anyone who believes Garcetti didn't let a molecule of air in or out of his body while maskless is a prime candidate to be sold a bridge in Brooklyn.

Eric Garcetti hopes you’re dumb enough to believe that he held his breath every single time he took his mask off at the Rams game. pic.twitter.com/r4FQeE24FY — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) February 3, 2022

As Leah reported, fellow NFL party boy Gavin Newsom offered an equally confounding and unsatisfactory explanation for what is only his his latest instance of mask hypocrisy at the NFC championship.