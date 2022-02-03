Los Angeles

LA Mayor Garcetti's Excuse for Maskless Photos Is Literally Unbelievable

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Feb 03, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
LA Mayor Garcetti's Excuse for Maskless Photos Is Literally Unbelievable

Source: AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Eric Garcetti, the current Los Angeles mayor and President Biden's nominee to be U.S. Ambassador to India, found himself in hot water yet again this week over his partying with other California Democrats at the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and 49ers

As Katie reported earlier, Mayor Garcetti and Governor Newsom — two men who've spent the last two years implementing draconian Wuhan coronavirus restrictions and declaring emergencies to give themselves more power during the pandemic — were caught maskless and smiling ear-to-ear in photos with an immunocompromised Magic Johnson.

In the (maskless) face of another controversy — and there have been many — Garcetti scrambled to offer an explanation for his apparent hypocrisy and enjoyment of maskless fun while forcing Angelenos to stay masked up. The best he could apparently come up with? He wasn't breathing. No really, that's his excuse.

Oh, so by holding his breath and depriving his brain of oxygen for photos — while holding his mask in his hand where it does nothing — Garcetti has cracked the code to mask-free safety, or so he thinks. And no, Garcetti's brilliant loophole is not based on an official CDC recommendation. 

As the caption on one clip of Garcetti's answer circulating on Twitter suggested, we may have our new "I didn't inhale," but this time it apparently also includes "...or exhale."

Anyone who believes Garcetti didn't let a molecule of air in or out of his body while maskless is a prime candidate to be sold a bridge in Brooklyn.

Recommended
Stop Apologizing to the Liberal Mob
Derek Hunter

As Leah reported, fellow NFL party boy Gavin Newsom offered an equally confounding and unsatisfactory explanation for what is only his his latest instance of mask hypocrisy at the NFC championship. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Oh, So That's What Whoopi Goldberg Could Do Following Her Suspension

Matt Vespa
FBI Director Reveals the One Threat to US That Has 'Blown Him Away'
Leah Barkoukis
Donald Trump and 'RINO' Lindsey Graham Battle It Out Over Pardoning Jan. 6 Defendants
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Biden Announces US Raid Kills Top ISIS Leader
Leah Barkoukis
Idea: GOP Should Rebut Pelosi's COVID Theater With Their Own 'State of the Union' in Free Virginia
Guy Benson
Shocking Data Out of Baltimore High School Shows How Many Kids Can Only Read at Elementary Level
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular