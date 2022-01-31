wuhan coronavirus

Newsom Breaks His Mask Rules Again But This Time It’s Way Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich

 @KatiePavlich

Posted: Jan 31, 2022 11:00 AM
Newsom Breaks His Mask Rules Again But This Time It’s Way Worse

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was found, yet again, flouting Wuhan coronavirus rules and regulations over the weekend as he continues to claim the state is in an "emergency." 

Newsom attended the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49rs game. During the event, he snapped photos with NBA star Magic Johnson. Johnson is HIV positive and immunocompromised.

He was joined by a number of other high profile Democratic politicians.

While Newsom spent the weekend mask free and entertained, Monday morning thousands of school children were forced to wear masks for hours inside their schools. 

Newsom is no stranger to breaking his own pandemic protocols. Back in November 2020, Newsom was caught dining indoors at the French Laundry with a tight group of maskless guests. Among them were some of the state's most influential healthcare lobbyists and doctors

"California doctors' top brass attended French Laundry dinner with Newsom. California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month," POLITICO reported at the time. "CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning."

