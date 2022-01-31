Newsom Breaks His Mask Rules Again But This Time It’s Way Worse

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was found, yet again, flouting Wuhan coronavirus rules and regulations over the weekend as he continues to claim the state is in an "emergency."

Newsom attended the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49rs game. During the event, he snapped photos with NBA star Magic Johnson. Johnson is HIV positive and immunocompromised.

FYI…I was two boxes down from Gov. @GavinNewsom . Not once, was he wearing a mask. IF our governor doesn’t wear a mask in a stadium with 80K in it, why the hell should anyone be wearing a mask. #CA26 #ImRunning for you. — Fadde (@fadde) January 31, 2022

Gavin Newsom unmasked in a packed stadium while the state of CA still has emergency orders in place for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/PUAZoYoql3 — Tomas Morales ???? (@TomasMorales_iv) January 31, 2022

He was joined by a number of other high profile Democratic politicians.

My two year old in a diaper is forced to mask inside and outside. But Garcetti, Breed and Newsom can do what they want. @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/eEUbAIZ5B4 — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022

While Newsom spent the weekend mask free and entertained, Monday morning thousands of school children were forced to wear masks for hours inside their schools.

@GavinNewsom did you enjoy #SFvsLAR tonight at @SoFiStadium? Love your gorgeous maskless face! Unmask my children now please. My toddler, 5yr old, and 7 yr old are going to school in LA County tomorrow and will be sent home if they unmask like this, even outside. pic.twitter.com/ChUgV3yZTK — Hamill Law (@hamill_law) January 31, 2022

If @GavinNewsom can attend an indoor mega-event MASKLESS with tens of thousands of other maskless fans, then so can our kids at school, especially when playing at recess! #NoMore #UNMASKOURCHILDREN pic.twitter.com/XqmtCxSrzK — Jonathan Zachreson for CA State Assembly #AD05 (@JZachreson) January 31, 2022

Newsom is no stranger to breaking his own pandemic protocols. Back in November 2020, Newsom was caught dining indoors at the French Laundry with a tight group of maskless guests. Among them were some of the state's most influential healthcare lobbyists and doctors.

"California doctors' top brass attended French Laundry dinner with Newsom. California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month," POLITICO reported at the time. "CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning."