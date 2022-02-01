Newsom Offers Statement After New Mask Controversy...But There Are Problems With What He Said

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded Monday after being called out for going maskless at an NFC Championship game despite a mask mandate order in place, including at outdoor gatherings.

Critics—and particularly parents—blasted the governor after a photo of him smiling mask free with Magin Johnson circulated, given that children are forced to wear masks all day at school.

When he was confronted about the photo, Newsom insisted that he “was very judicious” on Sunday—“very judicious.”

“You’ll see the photo that I did take, Magic was kind enough, generous enough, to ask me for a photograph and in my left hand’s the mask and I took the photo," he explained. "The rest of the time I wore it as we all should, um — not when I had a glass of water — and I encourage everybody else to do so. And, uh, that’s it.”

Given his history of hypocritical behavior, such as at the French Laundry back in November of 2020, the governor was asked if he should have reconsidered taking the mask off.

“Yes, of course. I was trying to be gracious. I made a mis — I was trying to be gracious,” he said. “I took the mask off for a brief second but, no, I encourage people to continue to wear them.”

Many pointed out the governor's excuse doesn't add up given other photos and videos taken of him during the game.

TV cameras captured a maskless California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom hugging Magic Johnson last night in violation of his own mask mandate.



The video contradicts Newsom's assertion today that he only removed his mask "for a brief second" when he "took a photo." pic.twitter.com/kTOjBOlT0F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022