Democrats Continue to Attack Pregnancy Centers at State, Federal Level

The attacks on pregnancy resource centers aren't merely coming from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), though she certainly hasn't lightened up in her crusade; she even has proposed legislation to fine them out of existence. Democrats won't even get on the record to support them from the vandalism and even violence they've faced.

On Tuesday, 219 House Democrats voted against Rep. Mike Johnson's (R-LA) resolution that was offered by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA). The resolution, H. Res. 1233, listed out many of the examples of vandalism and violence in question, and would have condemned such actions. It also would have recognized the important role these organizations play. Tellingly, the resolution also noted the House "calls upon the Biden Administration to use all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches."

In their remarks from the House floor many Republicans, including Rep. Johnson, called out Democratic lawmakers for their failure to condemn these criminal actions.

"Republicans immediately condemned that leak as a threat to the institution of the Court itself, as a threat to the justices themselves as individuals, and as a threat to our very republic. The Democrat leadership of this body did nothing," Johnson said at one point.

The Biden administration and Democrats overall have indeed been largely silent when it comes to condemning such vandalism and even violence.

During a weekly press conference last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was asked about such vandalism and violence and failed to condemn it. Rather, she doubled down on her pro-abortion views and claimed she's a "very Catholic person" despite her hometown archbishop denying her communion over such views.

The Biden administration, particularly the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Attorney General Merrick Garland, have been criticized for being slow to act. As Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) indicated in an interview last week with The Washington Free Beacon, impeaching Garland if and when Republicans retake control of the House is not off the table.

President Joe Biden himself has also rarely spoken out to directly condemn or even address such violence.

Such a move from Democrats on the House floor comes even after Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed during last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing on "What's Next: The Threat to Individual Freedoms in a Post-Roe World" that they condemn the violence and nobody condones it. Nadler, who chairs the committee, made such a claim after Rep. Jordan, the ranking member, spent several minutes reading out the over 50 incidents that have occurred against such pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations, and churches.

That Democrats are adding insult to injury when it comes to such attacks doesn't merely come from the federal level. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America on Tuesday put forth a press release condemning the plans of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) to veto millions of dollars in the state budget that would fund such pregnancy centers. In Michigan, these 200 centers outnumber Planned Parenthood 13 to 1. Whitmer is a staunch defender of abortion and Planned Parenthood, and is looking to get rid of Michigan's pre-Roe abortion ban.

"Pro-abortion Democrats like Governor Whitmer show their true extremism in ‘cracking down’ on pregnancy centers, which provide a multitude of resources for women and families that the profit-driven abortion industry just doesn’t offer. Women in Michigan have real choices, as nearly 200 pregnancy and health centers across the state outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities 13 to one. The average client satisfaction rate of pregnancy centers is over 99%, and voters overwhelmingly support these nonprofits – including rank-and-file Democrats and pro-choice voters," SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser is quoted as saying.

As Madeline highlighted earlier on Wednesday, Planned Parenthood facilities are also vastly outnumbered 14 to 1 by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provide a wide array of legitimate medical services but do not perform abortions.