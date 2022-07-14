Twitter Suspends Account That Published Conservative Justices’ Addresses, Encouraged Desecration of Churches

Twitter on Thursday finally took action against Ruth Sent Us, which in May published the addresses of conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. As Fox News reported, the account has been suspended.

In addition to publishing the addresses of six justices, the radicals also called for desecrating churches in light of a draft leak from May 2 showing that the U.S. Supreme Court was going to use Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Court ultimately did so so, and handed down that decision on June 24.

Twitter FINALLY took action against @ruthsentus, a radical group publishing addresses of conservative SCOTUS justices and calling for desecrating churches. What took so long? It’s taken illegal protests, assassination attempt, dozens of churches targeted with vandalism, violence. pic.twitter.com/i3DUQW3CVJ — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 14, 2022

Google ultimately disbanded the list that Ruth Sent Us had published using Google Maps, as Fox News reported, but damage was still done. Illegal protests took place at the homes of conservatives justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts, who merely concurred with the Dobbs decision.

Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the opinion, had to flee his home, and Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced an assassination attempt that was ultimately foiled. The 911 records showed that the suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was motivated by his anger that Kavanaugh would overturn Roe and how he might vote in future gun cases.

Protests outside the homes of justices still continued, even after the assassination attempt.

As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Ruth Sent Us has mocked such intimidation and harassment against the justices, including the assassination attempt. It also incited people to harass Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her family by disclosing her children's school and her church.

Twitter taking action against such a radical group is not the only delay, though, when it comes to the unprecedented leak. It's now been almost two and a half months since it was released, the Court's term has ended, and yet the leaker has not been caught.