President Joe Biden spoke in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday, where about the inclusion of the Butch News Act in the American Rescue Plan. The president did so without two key Ohio Democrats, though, Rep. Tim Ryan, who is running against Republican J.D. Vance in the open Senate seat, and Nan Whaley, who is running against incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican. As Spencer highlighted, the two Democratic candidates had "unavoidable scheduling conflicts."

CNN's John King on Democrats skipping campaigning with Biden: "Get used to the term scheduling conflicts" pic.twitter.com/5mFO30gQAU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2022

Even CNN picked up on the absences. During "Inside Politics," John King not only noted the absences, but offered "I think we should get used to the term 'scheduling conflicts.'" The host also highlighted how "Democrats say 'Mr. President, please do these things. He does them, and they're not there to cheer him on."

Spencer also noted how, according to a presidential poll tracker from Civiqs, Biden has just 26 percent approval in Ohio.

When it comes to Rep. Ryan seeking to distance himself from the rather unpopular president, the Wednesday episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" highlighted a reel of interviews the congressman has given where he's been cagey on saying whether or not he wants to campaign with Biden.

This includes interviews from May with Fox News' Bret Baier and John Roberts, and with CNN.

Stacey Abrams, who is once more running for governor in Georgia, has appeared to have mixed responses on whether or not she wants Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigning her. She had previously declined appearing with Biden in January when he pushed for so-called voting rights legislation in Atlanta.

Candidates who do campaign with Biden and Harris, though, don't have the best track records. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (VA), who was running again for his old seat last November, had the president and vice president, as well as multiple people from other states, campaign for him in multiple instances. These multiple campaign events took place despite McAuliffe acknowledging that Biden was unpopular in Virginia. McAuliffe went on to lose to Gov. Glenn Youngkin in November.