Biden Heads to Georgia and Even Stacey Abrams is Bailing on His 'Voting Rights' Speech

President Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta Tuesday to give a speech about the Democrats' latest efforts to destroy the filibuster in order to institute a federal takeover of elections.

"Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of United States Senate stand?" an excerpt of Biden's remarks state.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previewed the speech and explained a number of elected officials would attend Biden's remarks.

"There will be a number of elected officials joining us, traveling and also there," Psaki said.

But later in the evening, news broke that a number of high profile Democrats -- including failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams -- will not be attending.

New: @staceyabrams will not be able to attend Biden's voting rights speech tomorrow in GA due to a conflict, an Abrams aide tells me and @reidepstein — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 10, 2022

NEW: Coalition of groups including @BlackVotersMtr @ngpaction WON'T attend Biden/Harris speech on voting rights in Atlanta tomorrow.



"We're beyond speeches. We're beyond events," says @MsLaToshaBrown, calling on POTUS to stay in DC and push voting bills now. @wabenews #gapol — Sam Gringlas (@gringsam) January 10, 2022

Ouch.