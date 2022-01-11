Georgia

Biden Heads to Georgia and Even Stacey Abrams is Bailing on His 'Voting Rights' Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Heads to Georgia and Even Stacey Abrams is Bailing on His 'Voting Rights' Speech

Source: (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

President Joe Biden will travel to Atlanta Tuesday to give a speech about the Democrats' latest efforts to destroy the filibuster in order to institute a federal takeover of elections. 

"Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of United States Senate stand?" an excerpt of Biden's remarks state. 

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previewed the speech and explained a number of elected officials would attend Biden's remarks. 

"There will be a number of elected officials joining us, traveling and also there," Psaki said. 

But later in the evening, news broke that a number of high profile Democrats -- including failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams -- will not be attending. 

Ouch.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Pfizer CEO: Our Vaccines Offer ‘Limited, If Any Protection’
Katie Pavlich
Conservatives Blast What's Included for Illegal Immigrants in Newsom's Latest Budget Proposal
Leah Barkoukis

Two More Anti-DeSantis Narratives Bite the Dust
Guy Benson
A New Survey of Americans' Top Political Concerns Is Out. It Doesn't Bode Well for Democrats.
Leah Barkoukis
Flashback: Here Is What the Media and Experts Were First Telling Us About the Vaccine
Julio Rosas
Another House Democrat Announces Retirement
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular