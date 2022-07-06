'Scheduling Conflicts': Ohio Democrats Shun Biden's Visit

When President Joe Biden heads to Ohio today for another stop in which he hopes to brag about his administration's accomplishments — presumably not 40-year high inflation, an energy crisis, or failed foreign policy — he won't be getting a warm welcome from two nominated Democrats seeking statewide office in the Buckeye State as his party's candidates try to distance themselves from the unpopular president.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio's 13th Congressional District — the Democrat running for U.S. Senate against Republican nominee J.D. Vance — won't be appearing with Biden on Wednesday. Nor will Nan Whaley, the Democrat candidate for Ohio governor challenging incumbent GOP Governor Mike DeWine.

Conveniently, both claimed they had "unavoidable scheduling conflicts," according to The Hill. Right. Surely it has nothing to do with Biden's sinking popularity or the fact that Cook ranked the senate race as "lean Republican" and the gubernatorial race as "likely Republican."

If the highest-ranking member of your party is coming to the state you're running in, there's no reason not to clear the schedules and make an appearance happen in front of Democrat supporters, get some photos, and land some press with quotes from the "leader of the free world" saying how great you are. But this is Biden, and the normal conventions around campaigning don't apply when his approval ratings are lower than Trump's were.

According to a presidential poll tracker from Civiqs, Biden has just 26 percent approval in Ohio, even less than his 30 percent national approval mark from the same tracker. There are some Democrats in Ohio who will be appearing with Biden — but they have less to worry about from being tied to Biden's sinking popularity. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, who doesn't have to face voters again until 2024, will join Biden. As will Rep. Shontel Brown, who is on the ballot this November in a D+30 district. Cleveland's Democrat Mayor Justin Bibb is not up for reelection until 2025 and will also be appearing with President Biden on Wednesday.

And even though Rep. Ryan is shunning Biden during the president's visit to his state, he can't change the fact that he voted with Biden 100 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight as the representative of a district that Biden won by only 3.4 percent.