Editor Claims Justice Thomas 'Approvingly Cited Dred Scott Decision' in Opinion Protecting Second Amendment

It's been a great week for the constitution in U.S. Supreme Court decisions. Not only did the Court overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday morning with the Dobbs v. Jackson case, it upheld Second Amendment protections on Thursday morning with the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen case. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion, which came down on his birthday.

Not everyone was too happy with it. Many on the Left had full-on deranged takes, including the White House and the Department of Justice (DOJ). Perhaps the worst, though, came from Sara Libby, the politics editor of San Francisco Chronicle.

In a tweet from Thursday afternoon, the same day the decision was handed down, Libby tweeted that "the Supreme Court of these United States approvingly cited the Dred Scott decision to justify its gun ruling today."

Again, it was Justice Thomas--a black man--who wrote the opinion. To say that he "approving cited" Dred Scott v. Sanford, when the Court in 1857 said even free blacks didn't count as citizens and doubled down on how black people were property, is absurd.

It's also factually incorrect.

Justice Thomas was referring to Dred Scott for the purpose of a "short prologue," as a way of highlighting how gun control is systemically racist towards black people. Chief Justice Taney wasn't merely racist towards black people and the author of one of the most maligned opinions in Court history, he would not stand for them to be considered citizens because he did not want them to be able to have the right to bear arms.

Justice Thomas goes on to write about the painful history of blacks being continuously disarmed even after the Civil War, such as during the Reconstruction period. Talk about a real example of systemic racism. His opinion also references the 2009 decision of McDonald v. City of Chicago which he said was "noting the 'systemic efforts' made to disarm blacks."

Full context is important, people.

If Libby had taken a moment to read and think about it before tweeting, she may have realized what Justice Thomas was actually saying, but that may be too much to ask from the media when they hate on the justice as much as they do.

Over 24 hours later, Libby's tweet is still up, and has been thoroughly ratioed. In addition to the 330 replies, mostly calling her out on her nonsense, her tweet only has 27 likes and 105 of the 109 retweets are quoted retweets also calling her out.