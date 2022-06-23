Biden DOJ Releases Bizarre Statement in Response to SCOTUS Opinion

The Department of Justice is weighing in after the Supreme Court struck down restrictive "may issue" concealed carry laws Thursday morning, bizarrely stating they do not agree with the decision.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense. The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities," DOJ Spokesperson Dena Iverson released in a statement.

Merrick Garland apparently dissents from today's decision. Thankfully he does so from DOJ, and not the Supreme Court. https://t.co/qkLuh4v2Jh — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 23, 2022

But seriously, is DOJ advocating nullification or just trying to scaremonger by implying that federal gun laws are impacted by today's decision?



This is an odd statement from an increasingly political agency—which should be anything but. — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) June 23, 2022

The statement came after President Joe Biden said earlier in the day he is "disappointed" and laughably claimed the ruling was constitutional.

"I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen," Biden said. "This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all."