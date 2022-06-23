Second Amendment

Biden DOJ Releases Bizarre Statement in Response to SCOTUS Opinion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 23, 2022 4:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden DOJ Releases Bizarre Statement in Response to SCOTUS Opinion

Source: (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

The Department of Justice is weighing in after the Supreme Court struck down restrictive "may issue" concealed carry laws Thursday morning, bizarrely stating they do not agree with the decision. 

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s reasonable requirement that individuals seeking to carry a concealed handgun must show that they need to do so for self-defense. The Department of Justice remains committed to saving innocent lives by enforcing and defending federal firearms laws, partnering with state, local and tribal authorities and using all legally available tools to tackle the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our communities," DOJ Spokesperson Dena Iverson released in a statement. 

The statement came after President Joe Biden said earlier in the day he is "disappointed" and laughably claimed the ruling was constitutional.  

"I am deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen," Biden said. "This ruling contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should deeply trouble us all."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Alito Takes a Blow Torch to Liberal Justices' Dissent
Katie Pavlich
Liz Cheney to WY Dems: Switch Parties So You Can Vote for Me in the Primary
Matt Vespa
S.C. Democrat: 'The Whole System of Gov't is Being Run by a Geriatric Oligarchy'
Sarah Arnold
Asian Americans to Democrats: See Ya!
Matt Vespa
Hmm: What to Make of That Poll Showing DeSantis Leading Trump Among New Hampshire Republicans?
Guy Benson
'The View' Announces the Supreme Court Gun Ruling As If a Terrorist Attack Occurred
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular