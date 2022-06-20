GOP Reps. Send Letter to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Demanding Information on Arrest of Colbert's Staff

True to their word, Republicans in Congress are now formally demanding answers when it comes to the arrest last Thursday night of seven individuals who work for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The individuals allegedly were unlawfully at the Longworth House Building, as I covered Friday night.

On Monday night, Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent a to-the-point letter to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger which asked for "[a]ll reports, witness statements, and other material related to the arrest" of those individuals and "[a]ll security footage and still photographs related to the arrest" of those individuals.

The congressmen are asking for such material "[t]o help us understand how these individuals could gain access to the House office buildings after hours and roam the complex unescorted with the apparent intent of harassing Republican offices..."

The letter also makes a point to mention similarities of January 6, 2021 as well as failed narratives from Democrats involving Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).

"Much has been made lately about unauthorized access to House office buildings, including debunked Democrat allegations that Republican members led so-called reconnaissance tours of the Capitol Complex in advance of January 6. Unlike the Democrat allegations of reconnaissance tours, however, the events on June 16 actually resulted in arrests for unlawful entry," Reps. Davis and Jordan wrote.

Rep. Davis had appeared on "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Friday night where he promised Republicans would be demanding answers once they were again in session. He is the ranking member on the House Committee on Administration, which has jurisdiction over the Capitol Police and House chamber operations.

Rep. Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. His office was also one of those which the individuals associated with Colbert's show allegedly banged on.

The seven individuals had been arrested at the U.S. Capitol complex for being at the Longworth House Building after it was already closed to the public and they were not authorized to be there. They had been told to leave earlier in the day. Particularly telling is that they were reportedly given access back into the building from Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), the former who is a member of the select committee on January 6.

The letter asks that Manger provide the requested materials "as soon as possible," with other options. "If you are unable to promptly comply with this request due to ongoing law-enforcement sensitivities, we ask that you certify to us that you have taken all necessary steps to preserve responsive material in the United States Capitol Police’s custody or control," it concludes.