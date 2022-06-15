Adam Kinzinger

J6 Committee Throws Temper Tantrum After Capitol Police Debunks One of Their Claims

Jun 15, 2022
The House January 6 Committee is not happy with the Capitol Police debunking one of their claims that Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) gave a tour to people with the express purpose of helping soon-to-be rioters for the attack on the Capitol building the next day.

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger sent a letter to Congressman Rodney Davis (D-IL) explaining Loudermilk provided a tour to constituents on January 5, 2021, within the House office buildings, not the Capitol building itself. Loudermilk eventually left the group as they continued to walk through the office buildings. Because Loudermilk was no longer with them, they were unable to enter the Capitol building.

Manger said the Capitol officers did not "consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."

Despite the letter from Manger being given to Davis on Monday, the January 6th Committee sent tweets on Wednesday insisting there was something nefarious with what Loudermilk did with his constituents prior to the riot.

The committee further sent another request to Loudermilk for information about the event.

