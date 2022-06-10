Biden Ties for His Lowest Poll Rating

President Joe Biden's low poll numbers have really been the talk of the two these past few weeks. He's been underwater for months now, but he just gets getting worse, enough so that the president, who just earlier this year claimed "I don't believe the polls" is taking notice and throwing a fit over it. This is especially when he's now performing even worse than his predecessor, Donald Trump, as Leah and I have both highlighted in previous VIP articles.

Earlier on Friday, Leah also covered how Biden is at a record-low approval according to RealClearPolitics (RCP). As of Friday evening, it's at 39.4 percent, while 54.9 percent disapprove. In contrast, Trump's average approval rating for the site was at 42.8 percent.

The president has been losing support among key demographic groups, particularly young people and Hispanics, but even members of his own party. And he just keeps continuing to lose that support.

Leah referenced a recently-released Quinnipiac poll as to one such contributing factor, which showed Biden at just a 33 percent approval rating with adults and a 35 percent approval rating among registered voters. With such pitiful numbers, Biden ties for his lowest ratings yet with Quinnipiac, as he also performed this poorly according to polls released on April 13, 2022 and January 12, 2022.

Democrats, with the president having a 79 percent approval rating among respondents from his own party, are the only group where a majority approves of his performance. A plurality of Blacks, at 49 percent, approve.

Besides the 6 percent of Republicans who approve of Biden's job performance, respondents who are 18-34 years of age are the least supportive of the president, with just 22 percent approving, while 54 percent disapprove. Among the next lowest is the 24 percent of Hispanics who approve, while 58 percent disapprove.

Again, that Biden is doing so poorly among key demographics has been a key takeaway, especially considering they helped send Biden to the White House. Another group that was instrumental in that, Independents, also continues to sour on the president. Twenty-five percent of adults who identify as Independents approve.

The poll also has Biden performing the worst he has on the economy, with just 28 percent of Americans approving. Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy emphasized just how bad this is.

"Economic concerns driven by inflation take President Biden back to his lowest job approval number and give him the worst assessment of how he is handling the economy ever," he's cited as saying.

The only demographic where a majority approves of Biden on the economy is Democrats, and even then, just 73 percent approve. For Blacks, their approval rating on this issue is evenly split with 45 percent approving and 45 percent disapproving. Besides the 9 percent of Republicans who approve of Biden's handling of the economy, the demographic most critical of the president is again those ages 18-34, in that just 16 percent approve of his handling of the issue. Just 20 percent of Hispanics approve.

Such a poll contributes to Biden's particularly low approval rating for his handling of the economy. RCP has him at a 34 percent approval rating on the issue, while 60 percent disapprove.

The poll was conducted June 3-June 6, with 1,576 Americans and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. Of the 1,413 registered voters included in the poll, the margin of error was plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Recall how when that Quinnipiac poll from January 12 showed Biden at a 33 percent approval rating, it was regarded as an outlier. The White House released a memo emphasizing this view, touting Biden's approval ratings which were then at 43 percent according to FiveThirtyEight, which is still underwater. FiveThirtyEight today has Biden at a 40.2 percent approval rating.