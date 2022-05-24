WaPo May Have Deleted This Tweet About George Floyd, But Damage Was Already Done

Posted: May 24, 2022 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On May 24, the eve of the two-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, The Washington Post tweeted something rather curious and quite obviously false about his death.

According to the now-deleted tweet, which was up for 40 full minutes and generated plenty of reaction before then, "George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. His death sparked outrage, wide scale protests and calls to change policing."

In reality, Floyd's cause of death was found to be cardiopulmonary arrest. There was no shooting involved.

As Andy Ngô highlighted over Twitter, and by sharing a post from The Post Millennial's Libby Emmons, The Washington Post also used the same false language in a post to solicit responses from readers on their thoughts about the changes since Floyd's death. 

In addition to deleting the tweet, The Washington Post issued a subsequent tweet which simply read "Tell The Post: How have things changed in your community since George Floyd's death?" Another tweet in the thread read that "We've deleted a previous tweet for this form that included language that was changed after publish."

Such vague language still invited scrutiny, from Ngô, and many others. 

Those "wide scale protests" that the original, since-deleted tweet refers to amounted to burning cities across the country and carried with it a price tag of more than $2 billion for insurance. 

Former Officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for several minutes, was found guilty in April of last year on all charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. Last June he received his sentence of 22.5 years. The other officers involved were found guilty in February of civil rights charges related to Floyd's death. Former Officer Thomas Lane pled guilty last week to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

