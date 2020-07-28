The Full Video Montage of Violent Riots Democrats Didn't Want You to See at AG Barr's Hearing

The Republican side of the House Judiciary Committee played a video montage of the violence that has been occurring in the United States since the death of George Floyd at the beginning of the committee's hearing with Attorney General William Barr.

The montage, which included video taken by Townhall, was played on Tuesday as part of Ranking Member Jim Jordan's (R-OH) opening statement, which has no time limit. The Democrats cut the video short after it played for around seven minutes.

"There is no time limit in opening statements. They cut [the video] because they are scared of the truth," a Republican source on the Committee told Townhall.

"I hope Mr. Jordan will never complain about the length of my opening statement. Without objection, I will insert the Committee's audiovisual policy into the record of this hearing. And note the minority do not give the committee the 48-hour notice required by that policy," Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said after the video was cut.

The montage included moments taken in Minneapolis, Chicago, Atlanta, and Portland. It shows rioters attacking police officers with fireworks, rocks, and bottles. Video also showed the looting that has occurred in various cities and it showed the moment when rioters set the 3rd Minneapolis Police Precinct on fire in May.

"We have the obligation to protect federal courts, and the U.S. Marshall specifically has been given that obligation. Federal courts are under attack. Since when is it ok to try to burn down a federal court?" Barr asked lawmakers during the hearing.



