Minnesota

Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 270 Months

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 3:59 PM
  Share   Tweet
Judge Sentences Derek Chauvin to 270 Months

Source: Court TV via AP, Pool

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months in prison by Judge Peter Cahill on Friday for his role in the death of George Floyd.

"What the sentence is not based on is emotion or sympathy," Cahill stated. "I'm also not basing my sentence on public opinion," he added.

Before Judge Cahill announced Chauvin's sentence, the Court heard from the prosecution — who requested a 360-month sentence — and defense, along with George Floyd's family and Derek Chauvin and his mother.

During the prosecution's presentation at the sentencing, victim impact statements were heard from George Floyd's daughter and other family members.

Derek Chauvin's mother spoke during the defense's presentation at the sentencing hearing, reminding Chauvin "you're my favorite son."

Chauvin was convicted on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in April.

Ahead of the sentencing on Friday, Judge Peter Cahill denied both Chauvin's appeal for a new trial and a request for a hearing on jury misconduct. 

Chauvin's attorney claimed that "the Court abused its discretion when it failed to sequester the jury for the duration of the trial, or in the least, admonish them to avoid all media, which resulted in jury exposure to prejudicial publicity regarding the trial during the proceedings, as well as jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution among jurors, which violated Mr. Chauvin’s constitutional rights to due process and to a fair trial,” according to an appeal filing. 

Additionally, Chauvin's lawyer claimed his client's constitutional rights were violated by not allowing the trial to take place outside of Hennepin County. He also pointed to jury misconduct and said the judge abused the discretion of the court, as Leah reported in May. 

In April at the conclusion of Chauvin's trial and before a verdict was read, Judge Cahill noted that "Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned" when speaking of Rep. Maxine Waters' (D-CA) and other elected officials who publicly commented on their desired outcome in the case.

Chauvin still faces federal charges brought by the United States Department of Justice that allege Chauvin used excessive force and violated the civil rights of George Floyd.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Texas Passed a New Law on Suppressors. Stay Away from It.
Matt Vespa
Rep. Tony Gonzales: Harris' Trip 'Has Been A Huge Flop...She’s Just Kind Of Parachuted In'
Julio Rosas

Want to Guess Who Just Gave Voter ID a Pretty Big Endorsement?
Matt Vespa
Not Sure Parents Would Approve of the Recommended Reading About Cops at One Wisconsin College
Matt Vespa
Pro-Trump Protesters Give Kamala Harris a Brutal Welcome to El Paso
Julio Rosas
Noncitizens Allowed to Vote in Two Vermont Cities After Democratic Legislature Overrides Veto
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular