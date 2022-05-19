RSC Introduces 'Women's Bill of Rights,' While Democrats are All Talk on Such Protections

On Thursday, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) introduced a resolution to further show they mean business when it comes to protecting women's rights and their accomplishments. The effort was led by Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who gathered for a press conference that morning along with RSC Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Diana Harshbarger (TN), and other RSC members.

"I am proud to introduce the Women’s Bill of Rights to affirm the importance of acknowledging women and their unique and distinguishing characteristics and contributions to our nation," Rep. Lesko said in a statement. "As the Left continues to erase women, we must fight for women and their place in our society. Whether it’s keeping the word “mother” in written law or ensuring women’s domestic violence shelters do not have to accept biological men, we must stand up for women."

"The modern Democrat party has put the Left’s woke agenda before the rights of women. These days, Democrats refuse to even admit women exist or recognize them as unique beings, with unique abilities. While radical liberals strip away the progress and protections that generations of women fought to achieve, Republicans must fight back and acknowledge these basic biological truths," Chairman Banks pointed out. "As the father of three daughters, I’m proud to co-lead this resolution reaffirming the legal protections afforded to them under federal law."

Kelly Laco was first to report for Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans are introducing a "Women's Bill of Rights" in order to enshrine into law protections for females based on their biological sex. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., is leading lawmakers on the Republican Study Committee (RSC), the largest group of conservative lawmakers on the Hill, in formally introducing the legislation Thursday morning. ... The bill states that the Women's Bill of Rights is necessary to establish in order to "reaffirm legal protections afforded to women under Federal law" due to that face that males and females have unique biological differences, which increases as they age. The lawmakers' bill says that due to biological differences, only females are able to "get pregnant, give birth, breastfeed children." In addition, males are larger and possess greater strength than females due to biology. The text also states that females are subjected to more specific forms of violence, including sexual violence. Despite these biological differences, the lawmakers point out that women have succeeded in education, athletic and other accomplishments, and due to "misguided court rulings related to the definition of ‘sex,'" that has endangered "spaces and resources" dedicated to women, the bill is necessary to clarify terms in order to afford women protections. ... The legislation clarifies, "for purposes of Federal law, a person’s ‘sex’ means his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth" and the term "mother" means "parents of female sex and ‘father’ is defined as parent of the male sex." It continues: "there are important reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons, domestic violence shelters, restrooms, and other areas, particularly where biology, safety, and privacy are implicated."

The resolution is supported by Independent Women’s Voice, Independent Women’s Law Center, Concerned Women for America LAC, Heritage Action for America, American Principles Project, Women’s Liberation Front, Family Policy Alliance, Eagle Forum, Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), and Women’s Declaration International USA.

Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are introducing a companion bill in the Senate.

"The radical left chips away at women’s rights each time they disregard biological differences between males and females. This resolution reaffirms those unique differences, and seeks to protect women’s rights whether it is in athletics, prisons, or domestic violence shelters," Sen. Hyde-Smith said in a statement.

These efforts are further highlighted by a discharge petition to force a vote on the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021, which was introduced by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL). Townhall received a first look exclusive on the discharge petition late last month.

A tweet from Tuesday indicated that the discharge petition has 172 members who have signed on. Rep. Banks' office told Townhall on Thursday that that number is now up to 183 signers, and includes all of Republican House leadership.

"A senior GOP aide told Fox News Digital earlier this week that "protecting women's sports will be a priority of a Republican majority" and Republican members are gearing up to tackle the issue should the House flip in November," Laco mentioned in her reporting.

These efforts are in stark contrast to what the Democratic Party is doing, as Chairman Banks warned about above.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in March hosted a celebration of Title IX and what it means for women's sports, but it appears to be all talk. For Democrats, including President Joe Biden himself, have promoted the so-called Equality Act, which would affect women's sports.

As Madeline has reported extensively, the issue of biological men competing in women's sports has come to the forefront with William "Lia" Thomas competing for the women's swim team at the University of Pennsylvania.

It's not merely with women's sports, but with the unique ability of women to get pregnant. The Biden administration has used the term "birthing people" for instance when it comes to discussing pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on "Revoking Your Rights: The Ongoing Crisis in Abortion Care Access." One of the witnesses called by Democrats was Ms. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of Avow Texas, who claimed in her testimony that "[her] abortion saved [her] life" and declared to the committee that she uses "she/her pronouns."

An exchange between her and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) went viral as she was asked what a woman is, to which she responded, "I believe that everyone can identify for themselves." When asked if men can become pregnant and have abortions, Arrambide answered, "Yes."