Supreme Court

Woke Abortion Witness Tells House Committee Men Can Get Pregnant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: May 18, 2022 5:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Woke Abortion Witness Tells House Committee Men Can Get Pregnant

A woke democrat who supports abortion believes men can get pregnant and have abortions. 

During the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing “Revoking Your Rights,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) asked Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, if she believes that men can get pregnant. 

Her response was a stern “yes,” after she said she believes that everyone can identify for themselves. 

Arrambide then said she believes men can have abortions. 

And as if things couldn’t get more shocking. Rep. Mike Johnson asked Arrambide what is the difference between an hour old baby, a two-year-old child and one that’s “8 inches further up the birth canal.” 

“I trust people to determine what to do with their own bodies- full stop.” 

That, ladies and gentlemen was her answer. 

Meanwhile, during a heated exchange, Bishop turned to another democrat witness and an OBGYN, Dr. Yashica Robinson, and asked her how she would define a woman. 

Her response was less than what Bishop had wanted. “The reason that I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way. And I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called."

Robinson refused to answer Bishop’s question. Instead she repeatedly said that she was a woman and will ask for a person’s pronouns before assuming their gender. 

Additionally, she said she would "clearly support the right to abort a 20 week old unborn child." 

The hearing was conducted to contemplate the future of abortion rights and legislation if the court's final decision goes the way of the leaked draft in the coming months.


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Provider Gets Offended By 'Inflammatory' Language as Rep. Chip Roy Exposes Reality of Abortion Procedure
Rebecca Downs
After These New Details in Her Tax Filings, Can We Please Put BLM's Co-Founder Under a Legal Microscope?
Matt Vespa
White House Isn't Paying Attention to Americans Getting Their Retirement Plans Wiped Out
Katie Pavlich
Telling Poll Reveals What Issues Americans Really Care About, and It's Not Even Close
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Chinese Intelligence Officers Charged With Slew of Crimes in the U.S.
Katie Pavlich
Chicago Suspect Accused of Shooting Robbery Victim Might Have Been Stopped By Police Beforehand
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular