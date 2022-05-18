Woke Abortion Witness Tells House Committee Men Can Get Pregnant

A woke democrat who supports abortion believes men can get pregnant and have abortions.

During the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing “Revoking Your Rights,” Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) asked Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, if she believes that men can get pregnant.

Her response was a stern “yes,” after she said she believes that everyone can identify for themselves.

Q: "Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?" -@RepDanBishop



A: "Yes." -Democrat witness pic.twitter.com/TfxboajSJU — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2022

Arrambide then said she believes men can have abortions.

And as if things couldn’t get more shocking. Rep. Mike Johnson asked Arrambide what is the difference between an hour old baby, a two-year-old child and one that’s “8 inches further up the birth canal.”

“I trust people to determine what to do with their own bodies- full stop.”

That, ladies and gentlemen was her answer.

REP. JOHNSON: "What is the principal distinction between the human being that is 2-years-old, or 9-months-old, or 1-week-old, or an hour-old and one that is 8 inches further up the birth canal?"



ARRAMBIDE: "I trust people to determine what to do with their own bodies—full stop." pic.twitter.com/yEvnjwikSe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2022

Meanwhile, during a heated exchange, Bishop turned to another democrat witness and an OBGYN, Dr. Yashica Robinson, and asked her how she would define a woman.

Her response was less than what Bishop had wanted. “The reason that I use she and her pronouns is because I understand that there are people who become pregnant that may not identify that way. And I think it is discriminatory to speak to people or to call them in such a way as they desire not to be called."

Robinson refused to answer Bishop’s question. Instead she repeatedly said that she was a woman and will ask for a person’s pronouns before assuming their gender.

Additionally, she said she would "clearly support the right to abort a 20 week old unborn child."

The hearing was conducted to contemplate the future of abortion rights and legislation if the court's final decision goes the way of the leaked draft in the coming months.



