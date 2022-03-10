Is Nancy Pelosi for Real When it Comes to This Title IX Celebration?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) honored tennis player Billie Jean King on Wednesday, as part of an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The press release from the speaker's office with a transcript of remarks included referred to Title IX as "landmark legislation that has been a pillar of equity, opportunity and education in helping women chase their dreams in the classroom, on the field and in every arena." This comes, though, as Democrats and even some RINOs would seek to undermine Title IX by creating a less than even playing field by allowing biological men to compete with women in sports.

Throughout her remarks celebrating King, Pelosi made several remarks that are too obvious to ignore when it comes to how biological men competing on women's sports teams could ruin such progress.

For instance, Pelosi noted that King had "fought for Title IX and broke down the door for future generations." Yet that door may once more be blocked again.

"Today, determined women activists are carrying on the fight for equality: from the Women's National Soccer Team demanding equal pay to WNBA players lending their voices to the cause for racial justice and many more," Pelosi also went on to say, though she left out how that could change, and in the name of "equality," which now means something new to the Left.

During his State of the Union address last Tuesday, President Joe Biden devoted a couple of paragraphs to those in the transgender community. This included the comments that "for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong," the president said, which could very likely be referring to state laws being passed and signed into law that truly protect women's sports, by ensuring that women are those competing with other women.

Presently, 11 states have enacted such laws, with Iowa becoming the most recent one last week.

Other states, led by Democratic and even some Republican governors, though, have not gotten on board. In Utah recently, as Landon covered last weekend, Gov. Spencer Cox, despite being a Republican, signaled he would veto such legislation.

As far as the Equality Act goes, professional fighter Frank Mir and Terry Schilling, who is the executive director of the American Principles Project, which has been vocal in its support for such legislation, referenced how this relates to the Equality Act.

As they wrote in their op-ed published in USA Today last year:

On his first day in office last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order which threatened to pull federal funding from schools unless they allow transgender women to compete on girls’ sports teams. On Thursday, the House passed a bill that would write this policy permanently into law. ... Participation in sports has had a positive impact on countless young women, helping them to develop leadership skills and learn to work together as a team. Striving to be the best is the goal, and valuable opportunities can stem from the competition. However, these lessons and opportunities would be seriously endangered if transgender women are allowed to compete in girls' sports. Indeed, the entirety of women's athletics would be deeply imperiled.

They too mentioned Title IX:

Joe Biden and Democrats insist that these changes are necessary in order to achieve “equality.” But the question we should be asking is: Equality for whom? This does not foster equality for the many female athletes whose opportunities and perhaps even safety would be jeopardized by as a result. In fact, it would make the playing field more unequal than ever. Fairness, safety, and common sense all hang in the balance. Our daughters, and those of every American parent, deserve to compete in a fair environment and have their futures open to them without being crushed by politicians who are caving in to ideological interest groups. Given how much progress has been made since Title IX was enacted nearly half a century ago, we cannot afford to go backward.

And, it's not merely a matter of fairness, though it certainly is when it comes to the advantages biological men enjoy when competing with women in sports.

Madeline has extensively covered the swimming competitions William "Lia" Thomas has won while competing as a woman for the University of Pennsylvania. Being a woman is something that Thomas has doubled down on.

Not only does Thomas beat women in competition, but there's concerns about indecent exposure in the women's locker room, too, as Madeline has also covered.

Hypocritical mentions of Title IX wasn't the only bizarre story when it comes to Billie Jean King, though. As our friends at Twitchy highlighted, Pelosi shared that she told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that King "sends you her regards."

Talked to @SpeakerPelosi. Thanked for the help in countering aggression, for ???? leadership in international pressure on Russia. Informed about the humanitarian crisis caused by the aggressor. Further steps in support of ???? were discussed. #StopRussia — ????????? ?????????? (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Zelensky did not mention as much in his tweet of his conversation with Pelosi.