What is Going on in DC? Man Lights Himself on Fire Outside of SCOTUS

It has been an absolutely wild Friday in Washington, D.C. Earlier, as Matt covered, D.C. police responded to an active shooter in our nation's capital, close to several embassies. Now, as Fox News' Chad Pergram revealed in a video tweet from Friday night, a man has been taken away from the U.S. Supreme Court in a helicopter for medical attention, after he tried to light himself on fire.

Park Service helicopter just air lifted man to the hospital who tried to set himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps. Copter flies by the Capitol pic.twitter.com/HZp6531S7w — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

Park Service helicopter lands on steps of Supreme Court after man tries to set himself on fire pic.twitter.com/jVEsgvEyas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

Park Service helicopter lands on steps of Supreme Court after man tries to set himself on fire pic.twitter.com/FImdTuTa6F — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

A Fox News report from Pergram and Louis Casiano did not include a reason why the man tried to do such a thing. "The condition of Friday's patient was not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the Supreme Court Police," the report also mentioned.

We are also temporarily closing two roads because of the medical emergency.



-First Street is closed between Constitution & Independence.



-East Capitol Street is closed between First Street & Second Street. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 22, 2022

A U.S. Capitol Police is quoted as telling Fox News that "We just felt after this week the community needed to know why a helicopter was landing nearby."

On Wednesday, as Matt also covered the U.S. Capitol had been evacuated out of concerns that an aircraft posed a "probable threat to the Capitol complex." In reality, though, there was no threat. Rather, there had been confusion over a plane carrying U.S. Army parachutists heading to the Nationals baseball game nearby that same night for their military appreciation night. As Katie covered, people most definitely took notice of how poorly the U.S. Capitol Police looks when it comes to a level of preparedness, or lack thereof.

Pergram also tweeted an update from the FAA about an "internal review" they did.

B) FAA: We deeply regret that we contributed to a precautionary evacuation of the Capitol complex and apologize for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work there. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

D) FAA: The FAA is continuing to review all aspects of this incident, and we will work with our partners in law enforcement and on Capitol Hill to share further information and take any additional steps necessary to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

When it comes to the shooting earlier on Friday that led to a call to shelter in place, police are currently searching for a suspect.