Oh, So That's What Triggered the Evacuation Order for the US Capitol Complex Tonight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 6:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

We had a potentially serious situation brewing in Washington DC tonight. The Capitol building was issued evacuation orders. Capitol Police issued the alert. They cited an aircraft intrusion that posed a “probable threat to the Capitol complex.”

Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, and Rayburn offices are included in the evacuation order. The Library of Congress and the Botanic Garden have also been ordered to evacuate their buildings. 

The good news is that it was a false alarm. There is no threat, and the order was issued out of an abundance of caution.

 

The alert was issued over confusion regarding a plane carrying US Army parachutists heading to the Nationals game tonight. 

