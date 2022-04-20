Oh, So That's What Triggered the Evacuation Order for the US Capitol Complex Tonight

We had a potentially serious situation brewing in Washington DC tonight. The Capitol building was issued evacuation orders. Capitol Police issued the alert. They cited an aircraft intrusion that posed a “probable threat to the Capitol complex.”

Hart, Dirksen, Russell, Cannon, Longworth, and Rayburn offices are included in the evacuation order. The Library of Congress and the Botanic Garden have also been ordered to evacuate their buildings.

JUST IN - US Capitol issues alert: "Evacuate now: aircraft intrusion" pic.twitter.com/AYfYtZPBdi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 20, 2022

Most lawmakers are out of town for a scheduled 2-week recess, which ends next week. pic.twitter.com/04wBCnI29O — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) April 20, 2022

The good news is that it was a false alarm. There is no threat, and the order was issued out of an abundance of caution.

More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

The alert was issued over confusion regarding a plane carrying US Army parachutists heading to the Nationals game tonight.

UPDATE: It appears the Capitol evacuation was prompted by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights’ parachute demonstration into the Washington Nationals’ baseball stadium; US Capitol police were caught off-guard https://t.co/kQCuH4sIrspic.twitter.com/494uvsu9gD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 20, 2022