Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, And It Will Make Libs Uncomfortable

Brian Williams may have lost his anchor seat for NBC Nightly News for exaggerating his journalistic exploits during the 2003 Iraq War, but his take on the 2024 election was spot-on. Sure, it’s more of a ‘broken clock’ is right twice a day sort of incident, but it should be the consensus position Democrats take as they figure out how they got blown out by Trump and the Republicans.

Over 80 percent of American counties drifted to the right this year, with wealthy, urban America seeing the most significant shifts toward the Republicans. The only state to trend toward Democrats was Washington—that’s it. Williams told Late Night host Seth Meyers that among the many issues that plagued Democrats, they ran afoul of insulting voters who did understand inflation, the border crisis, and the stagnating economy. Pointing to some pie chart and saying, ‘Look, all is well,l’ did not sit well with voters at all (via NY Post):

Former NBC anchor Brian Williams says the Democratic Party is dead, blames minority pandering and elitism: pic.twitter.com/SuuDOJc7h6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2024

He went on to ding the Biden administration for gaslighting Americans on issues like the economy and the border, telling Meyers it amounts to “insulting” blue collar voters that the Democrats desperately need. “I think it’s insulting when members of the working class — which the Democratic Party has lost entirely in our lifetimes — to insist the economy’s doing great,” adding that a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels now runs consumers about forty bucks. “Rich folks don’t feel that. Poor folks already switched to Sparkle during the lockdown,” he said cheekily, referring to the bargain brand. “I think the biggest unforced error of the Biden administration by far was the border. To tell people it’s not a problem is insulting.” Under Biden, Vice President and supposed ‘border czar” Kamala Harris, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Customs and Border Patrol has recorded nearly 11 million illegal migrant encounters at the US border since Biden took office. That number dwarfs the 3 million recorded in the four years before that, when President-elect Trump was serving his first term. “For the working class to see incoming migrants getting welcome bags, debit cards and motel rooms is probably insulting as well. So there’s a lot of work to do,” Williams opined.

Williams is bound to have a series of bad takes since that’s how this game usually goes regarding liberal news host’s having moments of clarity, but this one was special. The only question is whether Democrats will listen. Given how their base is increasingly wealthy, white, and college-educated, it’s not likely. These people are snobs and nauseatingly self-righteous. Maybe another blowout loss in 2028 will wake them, but hopefully not.