Trump's 'Border Czar' Warns What Will Happen to States That Refuse to Comply With Deportations

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 26, 2024 9:00 AM
President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan said in an interview this week that states that refuse to comply with deportations will lose federal funding. 

Homan made the remarks in an interview with Mark Levin on Fox News. 

Levin pointed out that now, Trump and his aides have “a very, very powerful weapon that the Democrats, when they’re in power, use against Republican administrations, state and local, all the time: federal funding.”

“If you have a governor who says, ‘I’m not gonna cooperate. … I’m gonna block you,’ well, then, federal funds should be slashed to that state, and I mean hugely so, so the people of that state understand that the governor is the responsible party, that the mayor’s the responsible party,” Levin continued. “They can beat their chest to being sanctuary cities all they want. They’re part of the United States whether they like it or not. This is a federal issue.”

“And that’s going to happen. Guarantee it. President Trump will do that,” Homan said. “This administration [Biden’s] has turned this world upside down.”

In an interview this month, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) said that she would not work with Trump on deporting illegal aliens from her state, which Townhall covered.

“As you know, Trump has promised that he would carry out mass deportations on day one of his presidency. Your state is estimated to have a quarter of a million undocumented immigrants…would you, as governor, allow state police and National Guard to carry out mass deportations?” Hobbs was asked in an interview with ABC News.

“We will not be participating in misguided efforts that harm our communities,” Hobbs responded, adding, “I’ve been incredibly clear about that.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

