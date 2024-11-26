Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, And It Will Make Libs...
Biden Will Be at Trump's Inauguration
The Family-Run Businesses That Make Thanksgiving Possible
Fluoride: Good or Bad?
Rand Paul: Trump Should Not Use the Military to Carry Out Mass Deportations
An NYC Migrant Allegedly Threw a Pit Bull Off a 14th-Floor Balcony in...
Trump Will Usher in a New Era of American Diplomacy
Trump’s Most Notable Accomplishment
Direct Primary Care Explained and Why You Should Demand It
Government Efficiency Requires Federal Workers to Go Back to Their Offices
Public Health Should Be a Top Priority for the New Trump Administration
They Should Turn Harvard Yard Into a Parking Lot
Dear Climate Alarmists, Welcome to Your Worst Nightmare
The Rank Overreach of the DOJ’s Bid to Break Up Google
Tipsheet

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Shut Down a Panel of Libs Whining About First Amendment Freedoms

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 26, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN had another moment of grade-A entertainment when the panel discussed the evils of the First Amendment and how Twitter has become out of control, thanks to Elon Musk’s ownership. Rumors of MSNBC being up for sale amid atrocious audience numbers were also thrown into the mix. Scott Jennings was there to fan the flames, asking his colleagues how much regulation of the First Amendment is acceptable to them.

Advertisement

Cari Champion's answer was atrocious. There's no way to frame this other than a low-grade tantrum that the Left can't control the information waves anymore and that people are tuning out because outlets like CNN lie consistently. It was couched in some pseudo-intellectual babble about how they, as journalists, a debatable label, don’t call each other names since that’s unprofessional. That’s not the case on Twitter, where mean things are said. So what? Who cares? It’s apples and oranges. Twitter users aren’t paid contributors to a network where certain forms of decorum are expected. It’s not the same. What exposes the whole game is this notion about the lack of a moral compass on Twitter.

We all know what that means—the Left is so predictable when they lose control. The platform has never been more balanced. When Jennings made that point and was pressed on its source, the lone conservative replied, “CNN.”

Recommended

Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, And It Will Make Libs Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The debate about billionaires buying media companies is also laughable: Who owns The Washington Post? It's Jeff Bezos. Is that problematic? To this panel, when liberal rich guys buy these companies, it's OK because they're sane or something. 

Again, that's not an argument. Kudos to Jim Geraghty for mentioning Microsoft's fingerprints when creating MSNBC.  

Tags: SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, And It Will Make Libs Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
An NYC Migrant Allegedly Threw a Pit Bull Off a 14th-Floor Balcony in NYC Madeline Leesman
Dear Climate Alarmists, Welcome to Your Worst Nightmare Chris Talgo
Biden Pardoned His Last Pair of Turkeys as President. It Went As You'd Expect. Rebecca Downs
Trump’s Best (And Maybe Only) Chance At Success Lies In The Senate Derek Hunter
Scott Jennings Offers Some Advice Following That CBS News Poll Showing Good News for Trump Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Williams Told the Truth About the Dems, And It Will Make Libs Uncomfortable Matt Vespa
Advertisement