'Shelter in Place': DC Police, Feds Responding to Active Shooter Situation That Left Three People Injured

Shots rang out this afternoon in the nation’s capital that injured three people in an active shooter situation. DC police, including federal officers, responded to the scene. Parts of the city have been issued a “shelter in place” order. We don’t know if the shooter has been apprehended. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of several embassies in the city (via Fox News):

Authorities are responding to an "active threat" in Washington, DC, and at least two people were shot, police said https://t.co/B8HoiOm5DY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 22, 2022

Police say at least two people have been injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C., and dozens of law enforcement officers are responding as they search for a suspect.



The University of the District of Columbia went into lockdown. https://t.co/u2SCbZubln — The Associated Press (@AP) April 22, 2022

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Washington, D.C., and urging residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness areas to shelter in place.



There are at least three victims, police say. https://t.co/mpcHx0S2Z3 — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2022

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Social media users reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area. Fox News Digital obtained video of a nearby resident who captured sounds of the gunfire. Authorities said the victims were two men and an underage girl. Their conditions were not disclosed. The MPD issued a shelter in place order in response to what it described as an "active threat" and said road closures in the area should be expected. […] The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it is also responding to the shooting to assist local authorities. Uniformed Secret Service personnel are also helping the MPD, it said. Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said the shooting had "no impact to Secret Service protectees." The shooting occurred near several embassies in the Van Ness area, including embassies for China, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria and Singapore.

4:18 PM Update: The location of this incident is 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW. Police are in the area conducting active sweeps.



Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place.



Media staging will be at Connecticut Ave. and Porter Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

4:27 pm Update: There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female.



Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

This isn’t the only incident that caused DC to go into lockdown this week. A general evacuation order was issued for the US Capitol complex after police said an aircraft that could pose a danger was being tracked. It turned out to be US Army parachutists on their way to the Nationals game.