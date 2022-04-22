Law and Order

'Shelter in Place': DC Police, Feds Responding to Active Shooter Situation That Left Three People Injured

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Shots rang out this afternoon in the nation’s capital that injured three people in an active shooter situation. DC police, including federal officers, responded to the scene. Parts of the city have been issued a “shelter in place” order. We don’t know if the shooter has been apprehended. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of several embassies in the city (via Fox News):

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Social media users reported hearing heavy gunfire in the area. Fox News Digital obtained video of a nearby resident who captured sounds of the gunfire.

Authorities said the victims were two men and an underage girl. Their conditions were not disclosed. The MPD issued a shelter in place order in response to what it described as an "active threat" and said road closures in the area should be expected.

[…]

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said on Twitter that it is also responding to the shooting to assist local authorities. Uniformed Secret Service personnel are also helping the MPD, it said. 

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said the shooting had "no impact to Secret Service protectees."

The shooting occurred near several embassies in the Van Ness area, including embassies for China, Pakistan, Israel, Nigeria and Singapore.

This isn’t the only incident that caused DC to go into lockdown this week. A general evacuation order was issued for the US Capitol complex after police said an aircraft that could pose a danger was being tracked. It turned out to be US Army parachutists on their way to the Nationals game. 

