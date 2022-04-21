Capitol police

Capitol Police Under Fire After Being Caught Off Guard...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 21, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On Wednesday evening the U.S. Capitol Police announced they had abruptly issued an evacuation order out of "an abundance of caution." A number of news alerts went out about an air incident. 

It turns out, the "incident" was the U.S. Army Golden Nights parachuting into Nationals Park ahead of military appreciation night.

The reaction is raising questions about the competence of the Capitol Police, which is a repeated occurrence. 

Naturally House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who uses the Capitol Police for political purposes, is blaming the FAA for the situation and invoking January 6. 

“Today, and every day, our Congressional community is extraordinarily grateful for the heroism of our United States Capitol Police officers.  In ordering the evacuation of the Capitol and vigilantly monitoring for a potential aircraft threat, our officers ensured the safety of all who work in these hallowed halls — and we thank them for their exemplary service," Pelosi released in a statement. “The Federal Aviation Administration’s apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable.  The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for Members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th."

“Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after-action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake," she continued. 

