What Do You Know? Twitter Just Keeps Going After The Babylon Bee

If it's a new day this week, it means that Twitter has found another way to punish The Babylon Bee. The social media platform has not only locked account features for the satire site's account, but also its editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann, and, as of Wednesday, its founder, Adam Ford.

The Babylon Bee's founder @Adam4d has been locked out of Twitter for hateful conduct. pic.twitter.com/QHDXBrAmws — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 23, 2022

The tweet in question from Ford, which Twitter claimed was "Violating our rules against hateful conduct," merely read "Don't retweet this or you'll get suspended from Twitter."

Well, if it’s a new day it means that @Twitter is going after @TheBabylonBee! Today they censored its founder, @Adam4d, who also runs @Not_the_Bee. His tweet merely read “Don’t retweet this or you’ll get suspended from Twitter[.]” So hateful, right?! pic.twitter.com/CaBmj7xesE — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 23, 2022

The censorship appears to have stemmed from Twitter punishing The Babylon Bee, as it has others, for referring to Health & Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who was born Richard Levine, as a man. The site published an article, which it shared on its social media platforms, awarding Levine their "Man of the Year," in reaction to Levine being included in USA Today's "Women of the Year" list.

Mann, as Ford did, did not mention Levine in his tweet that got his account locked, but rather that "Maybe they'll let us back into our @TheBabylonBee Twitter account if we throw a few thousand Uighurs in a concentration camp."

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk was also in trouble for referring to Levine as "Richard Levine" and "a man."

Charlie just told me he has no plans to delete the tweet in question. You can find him @onlocals for live chat, video streaming and more: https://t.co/cRPrjZnHPG — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 22, 2022

Twitter is even going after those who dare to agree with The Babylon Bee, including Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

And, @TuckerCarlson, who has the #1 rated show out there right now, was similarly censored for agreeing with @TheBabylonBee. pic.twitter.com/5jvwNvLZkS — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 23, 2022

As Libby Emmons reported for The Post Millennial, Carlson had shared screenshots of the Babylon Bee and Kirk's tweets and responded with "But wait. Both these tweets are true."

If you want to keep hearing from me after I've been banned from Twitter — which could happen at any moment — there's a link here on my profile to sign up for my email list. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 23, 2022

The Babylon Bee's CEO Seth Dillon has been continuously tweeting about the various locked accounts, including how he himself could be banned "at any moment."