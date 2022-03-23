Supreme Court

The Onion Mocking Josh Hawley's Line of Questioning on Child Porn Is Pretty Despicable

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

We've covered extensively at Townhall how Democrats and their allies in the media have gone after Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) line of questioning when it comes to Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown's sentencing of sex offenders who prey on children. Worse than the so-called fact-checkers, though, is how The Onion has gotten involved. While they are a satire site, their framing of Sen. Hawley is still beyond the pale. 

"Josh Hawley Slams Ketanji Brown Jackson For Letting Pedophiles Like Himself Walk Free," the headline reads. 

The text is even worse. At one point, it suggests that Hawley was looking at child porn while questioning Judge Jackson. Emphasis is added: 

WASHINGTON—Calling attention to the U.S. Supreme Court nominee’s “extremely troubling” record, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) slammed Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday for letting pedophiles like himself walk free. “There should be no room for leniency when it comes to sentencing depraved child sex offenders like me,” said Hawley, who grilled the judge for failing to lock him securely behind bars in a super-maximum security prison where “dangerous freaks” like him belonged. “This country isn’t safe with people like me roaming around out there. Frankly, it’s sickening that I’m even allowed in this room, let alone public office. I’m literally looking at child porn on my phone right now, and what’s she doing? Just sitting there.” At press time, Hawley added it showed a disturbing lack of judgment that Jackson would even listen to him speak.

What happened to how The Onion was supposed to be funny? To joke that a sitting senator of any party is a pedophile and looks at child porn is a step too far. 

People were quick to express their outrage, as our friends at Twitchy noticed, with many pointing out how Twitter has been censoring The Babylon Bee, another satire site. 

The Tuesday article from The Onion came hours before an intense back-and-forth between Sen. Hawley and Judge Jackson, during which she defended her record on sentencing sex offenders, which included giving an 18-year-old offender three months of jail time. 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took issue with Judge Jackson's record as well. 

Her record has been scrutinized by other senators throughout the week, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

The Onion has also targeted Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) in their coverage of the hearings. 

