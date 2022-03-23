Supreme Court

NPR Gets Dragged for Phony Fact Check on Hawley's Statements on SCOTUS Nominee

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
NPR Gets Dragged for Phony Fact Check on Hawley's Statements on SCOTUS Nominee

Source: Al Drago/Pool via AP

NPR got pushback from Twitter users after it reported Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) "continued his misleading assertion" Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had been lenient on child porn offenders when he questioned her during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Hawley noted during his line of questioning that Jackson not only gave lighter sentences to child porn offenders than what federal guidelines recommended but he also pointed out she gave lesser sentences than what prosecutors were asking for and what she said in relation to the cases:

"You said that this defendant, through whom you only sentenced to three months in prison...'Your collection at the time you that were caught was not actually as large as it seems'...You also told the defendant, 'This seems to be a case where you were fascinated by sexual images involving essentially what were your peers.'"

"Judge, he was 18. These kids are 8. I don't see in what sense they're peers," he added.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Senator Kennedy Stumps Supreme Court Nominee with One Question
Spencer Brown

White House Leaked Withheld Info on SCOTUS Nominee to Lib Media, Senate Dems
Spencer Brown
Another GOP Governor Vetoes Bill Prohibiting Biological Males from Women’s Sports
Madeline Leesman

Trump Withdraws a Major Endorsement
Katie Pavlich

Live Blogging Day 3 of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
Border Towns Warn Residents: Border Patrol Forced to Release Detained Immigrants Into Communities
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular