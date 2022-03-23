NPR Gets Dragged for Phony Fact Check on Hawley's Statements on SCOTUS Nominee

NPR got pushback from Twitter users after it reported Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) "continued his misleading assertion" Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had been lenient on child porn offenders when he questioned her during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley continued his misleading assertion that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson had previously been lenient on child porn offenders during his questioning time. https://t.co/hJgYHER1mJ — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) March 22, 2022

Shut up and stop excusing pedophiles and pedophile enablers https://t.co/6OOFWlmKRK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 23, 2022

This was written by @cgrisales, who has “mom” in her bio. Wonder if she would be cool with a judge sentencing someone who distributed videos of her kids having sex to 3 months in prison. I sure hope not. https://t.co/8dC8QM3JMP — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 23, 2022

What's misleading about it? She was giving sentences 5 years below the average. America needs to stop paying for this communist propaganda after conservatives retake Congress. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 23, 2022

She gave a child porn offender 3 months in prison after federal guidelines suggested 10 years and federal prosecutors asked for 2 years.



What's misleading? https://t.co/NkvG4tTwen — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) March 22, 2022

Hawley noted during his line of questioning that Jackson not only gave lighter sentences to child porn offenders than what federal guidelines recommended but he also pointed out she gave lesser sentences than what prosecutors were asking for and what she said in relation to the cases:

"You said that this defendant, through whom you only sentenced to three months in prison...'Your collection at the time you that were caught was not actually as large as it seems'...You also told the defendant, 'This seems to be a case where you were fascinated by sexual images involving essentially what were your peers.'"

"Judge, he was 18. These kids are 8. I don't see in what sense they're peers," he added.