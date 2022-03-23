Supreme Court

Lindsey Graham Corners Judge Jackson on Prison Time for Child Pornographers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Lindsey Graham Corners Judge Jackson on Prison Time for Child Pornographers

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

During the second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson justified handing down light sentences for child pornographers depending on whether they obtained images on the internet or through the mail. 

In a number of cases, Jackson imposed sentences not only below federal guidelines, but well below what prosecutors asked for. 

In a back and forth on day three, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham cornered Jackson on the issue. He passionately explained child pornographers using the internet should be sentenced just as harshly as those who get images through the mail. Jackson responded by arguing those who download tens-of-thousands of images on the internet should be given leniency and that the law is outdated. 

Graham also pointed out harsh sentencing for these crimes is necessary to deter future offenders.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NYT: Why, These Republicans are Echoing a Qanon 'Conspiracy Theory' in KBJ Confirmation Hearings
Guy Benson

AG Barr Zeroes in on the Real Interference That Occurred in the Last Presidential Election
Matt Vespa
The Onion Mocking Josh Hawley's Line of Questioning on Child Porn Is Pretty Despicable
Rebecca Downs
CDC: Due to a 'Coding Error,' We Massively Over-Counted COVID Deaths Among Children
Guy Benson

Senator Kennedy Stumps Supreme Court Nominee with One Question
Spencer Brown

White House Leaked Withheld Info on SCOTUS Nominee to Lib Media, Senate Dems
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular