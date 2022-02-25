Russia

Russian Forces Have Reached Kyiv City Limits, with 'Fighting in the Streets' Taking Place

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Feb 25, 2022 10:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Russian Forces Have Reached Kyiv City Limits, with 'Fighting in the Streets' Taking Place

Source: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

It's early morning in Kyiv, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned earlier in a video message, Russian forces have entered the city. The update comes from Fox News, which notes that "Russian forces are inside the city limits, according to Ukranian officials."

Fox News' foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has tweeted on the ground that "Kyiv is under attack right now from multiple directions."

That same Fox News update also cites Yingst as saying there's heavy "fighting in the streets," and that explosions can be heard approximately 10-15 minutes away from where he was located in Kyiv. The update was posted at approximately 9:11pm EST.

Earlier, he had tweeted of approaching explosions getting increasingly louder.

Some video footage is also available.

The situation is dire, to be sure. Making matters more frightening is that Russian soldiers have reportedly stolen Ukrainian equipment and uniforms as they headed towards the city. 

The Russians are influential and powerful in others ways, too, still. As Matt covered earlier, the UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine failed, thanks to Russia's veto power. In a show of tragic irony, Russia is also holding the seat of the presidency on the council this month, which means they presided over the vote. 

The Ukrainians have so far held on, though. An NBC News article from earlier on Friday shared how "Russian offensive unexpectedly slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance." Jennifer Griffin and co-hosts of Friday's episode of the "Five" also discussed as much, as another Fox News update highlighted.

As I also highlighted earlier, there are stunning tales of heroism and bravery from Ukrainian leaders, including former President Petro Poroshenko who has appeared armed in the street declaring they will hold on for "forever" to defend the country. Hall of Fame Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko, who is also the mayor of Kyiv, is defending the country as well, as is his brother, Wladimir Klitschko, a former heavyweight champion. Even an 80-year old man wanted to do what he could, for the sake of his grandchildren. 

Zelensky himself, who has been joined by other Ukrainian leaders in his video appearances while in the streets of Kyiv, has stood defiant against Putin, as he's acknowledged he's Russia's number one target, according to what information he has.

While the U.S. government is prepared to help Zelensky evacuate, according to The Washington Post, he is remaining in Ukraine. As a headline from Valerie Hopkins with The New York Times noted, "With Bravado and an Actor’s Flair, Zelensky Says He’s Staying in Kyiv."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the UN Security Council Resolution on Ukraine Failed Miserably
Matt Vespa
Reported Talks of Ceasefire Can't Come Soon Enough, As Zelensky Warns Russia Will Storm Kyiv
Rebecca Downs
Eric Swalwell Says 'Kicking Every Russian Student' Out of the U.S. Should Be 'On the Table'
Landon Mion

WaPo Is the Latest Outlet to Get Wrecked For Blaming Economy Woes on Ukraine
Rebecca Downs
One Ukrainian Man Did What He Thought Was Best When He Saw an Incoming Russian Military Convoy
Matt Vespa
Watch: Russian Tank Goes Out of Its Way to Run Over Civilian Car in Ukraine
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular