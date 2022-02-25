Russian Forces Have Reached Kyiv City Limits, with 'Fighting in the Streets' Taking Place

It's early morning in Kyiv, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned earlier in a video message, Russian forces have entered the city. The update comes from Fox News, which notes that "Russian forces are inside the city limits, according to Ukranian officials."

Fox News' foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has tweeted on the ground that "Kyiv is under attack right now from multiple directions."

That same Fox News update also cites Yingst as saying there's heavy "fighting in the streets," and that explosions can be heard approximately 10-15 minutes away from where he was located in Kyiv. The update was posted at approximately 9:11pm EST.

Kyiv is under attack right now from multiple directions. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

Earlier, he had tweeted of approaching explosions getting increasingly louder.

Heavy fighting tonight. Loud explosions heard in Kyiv. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

Explosions are getting closer. We saw the flash on the last two. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

Some video footage is also available.

Gunfire erupting in central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/eEhVA3hB7l — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 26, 2022

WATCH: Fighting underway in Kyiv, with battles also being reported south of the city pic.twitter.com/u0ZSmGjJvB — BNO News (@BNONews) February 26, 2022

Extremely hard combat near the Kyiv Zoo now pic.twitter.com/8OTokRe1zu — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 26, 2022

Video of fighting reportedly near the Berestreiska metro station in western Kyiv. https://t.co/rUALEn4cX0 pic.twitter.com/JAu4uLnujY — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 26, 2022

The situation is dire, to be sure. Making matters more frightening is that Russian soldiers have reportedly stolen Ukrainian equipment and uniforms as they headed towards the city.

The Russians are influential and powerful in others ways, too, still. As Matt covered earlier, the UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine failed, thanks to Russia's veto power. In a show of tragic irony, Russia is also holding the seat of the presidency on the council this month, which means they presided over the vote.

The Ukrainians have so far held on, though. An NBC News article from earlier on Friday shared how "Russian offensive unexpectedly slowed by fierce Ukrainian resistance." Jennifer Griffin and co-hosts of Friday's episode of the "Five" also discussed as much, as another Fox News update highlighted.

As I also highlighted earlier, there are stunning tales of heroism and bravery from Ukrainian leaders, including former President Petro Poroshenko who has appeared armed in the street declaring they will hold on for "forever" to defend the country. Hall of Fame Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko, who is also the mayor of Kyiv, is defending the country as well, as is his brother, Wladimir Klitschko, a former heavyweight champion. Even an 80-year old man wanted to do what he could, for the sake of his grandchildren.

Zelensky himself, who has been joined by other Ukrainian leaders in his video appearances while in the streets of Kyiv, has stood defiant against Putin, as he's acknowledged he's Russia's number one target, according to what information he has.

Please understand that this might be the last time we see this man alive. His one and only crime is being everything Putin can never be: a popularly elected president of a free and independent nation. — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) February 25, 2022

While the U.S. government is prepared to help Zelensky evacuate, according to The Washington Post, he is remaining in Ukraine. As a headline from Valerie Hopkins with The New York Times noted, "With Bravado and an Actor’s Flair, Zelensky Says He’s Staying in Kyiv."