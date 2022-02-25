Russia

Why the UN Security Council Resolution on Ukraine Failed Miserably

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 25, 2022 7:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

The United Nations did what they do best when there is a massive disruption to world peace: nothing. They did a whole lot of nothing. Trump talked about politicians being ‘all talk, no action.’ Well, welcome to the United Nations where that is part of the daily routine. Congress is already bad enough, but the UN is already enshrined in the hall of fame of do-nothing politics on a grand scale. This body has only gone to war twice to restore peace. This body has human rights abusers chairing committees devoted to…promoting human rights. It’s a joke. So, when the United Nations Security Council had their resolution on Ukraine go down in flames today, we shouldn’t be shocked. Russia vetoed it. Now, who didn’t see that coming (via Associated Press):

Russia on Friday vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution telling Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops immediately.

The veto was expected, but the United States and its supporters argued that the effort would highlight Moscow’s international isolation.

The 11-1 vote — with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining — showed significant but not total opposition to Russia’s invasion of its smaller, militarily weaker neighbor.

The resolution’s failure paves the way for backers to call for a swift vote on a similar measure in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where there are no vetoes. There was no immediate timetable for a potential Assembly vote.

Spearheaded by the U.S. and Albania, the Security Council resolution would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. It called for Moscow immediately to pull out its military and stop using force against Ukraine, and to reverse a decision to recognize two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Right now, Russian forces are trying to capture Kyiv. The fight for the capital has begun. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that tonight will be hard, that Russia will release the full might of their military, and the fate of the country rests with holding Kyiv. 

Most Popular