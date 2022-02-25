Reported Talks of Ceasefire Can't Come Soon Enough, As Zelensky Warns Russia Will Storm Kyiv

Reuters is reporting that Sergii Nykyforov, the spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has indicated Ukraine and Russia are discussing a time and place for a potential ceasefire. "Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Nykyforov added.

The Jerusalem Post has added more, noting that there's been a "pause" in contacts over deciding where to meet. Russia had offered to meet in Belarus' capital city of Minsk, while Ukraine had suggested Poland's capital city of Warsaw.

There is reason to be wary, however, especially when it comes to Putin's actions as Russian forces continue to assault Ukraine. Ned Price, the spokesperson for the State Department, also addressed the potential for such talks during a Friday press briefing.

"Now we see Moscow suggesting that diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun, or as Moscow's rockets, mortars, artillery target the Ukrainian people," Price said. "This is not real diplomacy. Those are not the conditions for real diplomacy." He also pointed out how Putin had rebuffed efforts of diplomacy in the past. Leading up to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration had stressed a narrative of diplomacy.

A previous Reuters report from earlier on Friday had mentioned that Zelensky has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as a mediator.

If such ceasefire discussions were to occur, they could not come soon enough, as Russian forces have continued to assault Ukraine.

According to a Fox News update, Zelensky warned over a video message that Russian forces will storm the capital city of Kyiv in the early morning hours of Saturday, which is local time there.

Zelensky has remained in Ukraine, releasing video messages over social media to prepare the people for what is ahead and to encourage them to fight for their country.

President Zelesnky: "We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state, and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders. Glory to our women defenders. Glory to Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/JqOwcqDkTb — The Hill (@thehill) February 25, 2022

Zelensky with a roll call of Ukrainian leaders: "Prime Minister is here, the party leader is here, the head of the President's administration is here... We are all here. Our troops are here. Our citizens are here. Defending our independence. Glory to Ukraine!" https://t.co/7PgsDDWzUt — Slava Malamud ???? (@SlavaMalamud) February 25, 2022

Reports over recent days since Russia invaded the country early Thursday morning local time of inspiring tales of heroism of people willing to fight for Ukraine.

"Klitschko" is currently trending on Twitter, as the Klitschko brothers, boxing champions, have vowed to fight. Hall of Fame Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko is also the mayor of Kyiv. His brother, Wladimir Klitschko, a former heavyweight champion, enlisted earlier this month in the reserve army, Christopher Brito reported for CBS News.

GMB EXCLUSIVE:



'I don't have another choice. I have to do that.'



The Mayor of Kyiv @Vitaliy_Klychko tells @richardgaisford that it is 'already a bloody war' and he is prepared to fight for his country. pic.twitter.com/KvoGP5f92C — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2022

A Fox News report from Joshua Q. Nelson cites a civilian in a bomb shelter to provide some promising news:

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.

Earlier, Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko spoke with CNN's John Berman and called Putin "simply mad" and said Putin will never capture the country. "No matter how many soldiers he kills, how many missiles he has, how many nuclear weapons he has, we Ukrainian[s] are free people with a great European future." He also told Berman they will hold out for "forever."

“How long do you think you can hold out?”



“Forever.”



Former Ukrainian President @poroshenko takes up a Kalashnikov rifle alongside civilian defense forces as he speaks to @JohnBerman from the streets of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/jxGl6BKgZR — CNN (@CNN) February 25, 2022

Even an 80-year old man has volunteered to help fight, despite how he is outside of the age range. Men between the ages of 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. The 80-year old said he is doing it for his grandchildren.

Someone posted a photo of this 80-year-old who showed up to join the army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. pic.twitter.com/bemD24h6Ae — Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) February 24, 2022

MSNBC also shared reports of a pizza owner in Kyiv who was offering free pizzas to Ukrainians who could show they had a gun to fight Russians with.

On with @maddow from Ukraine, NBC’s @ErinNBCNews reports there is a pizza shop owner in Kiev offering free pizzas to any Ukrainian who shows they’ve got a gun with which to fight Russians. Extraordinary. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 25, 2022

Further, many people in Russia remain opposed to war with Ukraine and have engaged in anti-war protests, despite facing arrest for their demonstrations.

More than 1,700 peaceful protesters have been arrested in 53 Russian cities in anti-war protests facing charges of treason.



NATO will not save Ukraine!



Only the ordinary Russian people can save #Ukraine and #Russia together from the criminal folly of the Kremlin elite. pic.twitter.com/mNOvTqPByE — Anonymous TV ?? (@YourAnonTV) February 25, 2022