Even More Key Democrats Are Getting Caught Up Engaging in Mask Hypocrisy

Last weekend, President Joe Biden was caught with his mask completely slipped down while in Nantucket. And he's not the only major Democratic figure recently caught engaging in mask hypocrisy.

There's Mayor London Breed of San Francisco, who late last month was yet again spotted partying at a club, singing and dancing without a mask on. Per a Bay Area regional mandate, everyone must wear a mask inside businesses, including clubs, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Mayor London Breed feeling the spirit once again at a nightclub reportedly a few nights ago as our city continues towards its downward spiral with daily violence on the Asian community and numerous smash and grabs. pic.twitter.com/FvFxRwG1ri — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) November 27, 2021

According to a report from Aidin Vaziri of the San Francisco Chronicle, which includes statements from Breed:

Breed told reporters on Tuesday that she was in a private part of the club, drinking and hanging out with friends — and not violating COVID rules. “I'm at my table and drinking drinks, and I'm enjoying myself in a venue. I'm not violating a health order,” she said. She said she had a mask upon entering and leaving the establishment and when using the restroom. “I was in a private area with my drinks with the people I was with, enjoying myself at a venue and I had a great time and I followed the appropriate protocols. And yes, I was dancing and yes, I was drinking and having fun. And at the end of the day, I am doing everything I can to follow the existing protocols. And I think sadly, sometimes these videos are taking out of perspective,” she said. The new 10-second video, which appeared Saturday on Instagram Stories— photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours — shows Breed on a crowded dance floor surrounded by other people watching and singing along to a live act. No table or drinks appear near where the mayor is dancing. ... However, while Breed noted that she was in a private section, that area does not appear to be in an enclosed space in the video.

The mayor was similarly caught without a mask in September, while singing along with a rare live performance from Tony! Toni! Toné!. "I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask," Breed said in response to that video. "We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing," she had also said.

Then there's House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). As seen in photos obtained by Breitbart, Pelosi appeared to be one of the few at the the California State Society on Tuesday night at the Museum of American History not wearing a mask. This includes a child seen standing close to Pelosi.

EXLUSIVE PHOTOS: Nancy Pelosi Goes Maskless At Crowded DC Event via ?@BreitbartNews? https://t.co/mKqy2ytbPU — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) December 1, 2021

As reported by Allum Bokhari for Breitbart, the ticket information indicated that: "All visitors ages two (2) and older are required to wear a mask while visiting Smithsonian museums and indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status."

Bokhari also noted that a "source in DC who obtained the photos and passed them to Breitbart News said security personnel at the event asked them to put on their masks as soon as they arrived."

Then there's Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). Nate Madden, communications director for Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who is on the House Judiciary Committee that Nadler chairs, highlighted Nadler's rant against members not wearing their masks during a hearing in October, but was just fine to chill out maskless with fellow Democrats on Wednesday.

Nadler, along with other members of the New York congressional delegation, appeared alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), in images he himself tweeted out.

Nadler loves to go on masking power trips in judiciary for the @cspan cameras.



Not so much when he's chilling with other dems pic.twitter.com/7MIcl84h7X — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) December 2, 2021

Rep. Nadler called out GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan for not wearing masks during a House Judiciary hearing pic.twitter.com/wXOPPnBkVs — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) October 21, 2021

As Dean of the NY Congressional Delegation, it was my honor to host @GovKathyHochul in the Capitol today alongside the Democratic members of our delegation.



It was great to discuss our COVID recovery and how the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act will help NY. pic.twitter.com/IpsP6cHHyn — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) December 2, 2021

Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency last Friday for New York in reaction to the omicron variant, which, at that point, had not even been identified in the state or country yet. While there have since been five cases identified in New York, they've all been mild.

If Democratic politicians are going to require the rest of us to wear a mask, the least they can do, especially if they want people to actually go along and heed what they're saying, is allow themselves to be subject to the same rules.