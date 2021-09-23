San Francisco's Democrat Mayor Was Caught Partying Maskless...Her Reasoning Is Pathetic

Spencer fired the first salvo this week. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) celebrated her birthday this week and no one at the party was wearing a mask, despite liberal America becoming our own mask Stasi since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s the usual story. It’s a tale of two separate rules. Democrats don’t abide by them, but they want all of us to kowtow in kind. California’s Gavin Newsom almost got recalled for flouting his own COVID protocols. And now, we have San Francisco’s London Breed going nuts at a club totally maskless. The Democrat mayor got caught red-handed. She thought she didn’t need to play by the rules. Let’s call it Hillary Clinton syndrome, which is a politics-based viral infection that only affects liberals. Breed had no recourse. There’s no pivoting. It’s on video, so knowing she was safe from any fallout—she plainly said it was an in the moment sort of episode (via CBS SF BayArea) [emphasis mine]:

San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed defends violating her indoor mask mandate while partying at a club:



“I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask."pic.twitter.com/lFTFCgzihZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2021

The video showed Mayor Breed dancing without a mask at a rare live performance by the Oakland R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco … “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Breed during an interview to address the controversy. The city’s health order states attendees at live indoor performances must remain masked except when actively eating or drinking. Breed maintained that she was drinking at the time. “My drink was sitting at the table, said Breed. I got up and started dancing because i was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask. Some say the mayor was flouting the same tough rules some SF business owners have been complaining about. […] The mayor called the whole controversy overblown. “No. I’m not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask up, eat and put my mask on,” said Breed. “While I’m eating and drinking, I’m gonna keep my mask off.: This isn’t the first time Mayor Breed has been slammed for her actions during the pandemic. Last November, she was criticized for gathering with people from outside her household for a dinner at the French Laundry during a fall COVID surge.

London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, the first US city to impose a lockdown and the one with the strictest vaccine mandate, filmed partying without a mask despite the city’s indoor mask mandate, once again breaking her own COVID rules.pic.twitter.com/dzcc19z1Al — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) September 17, 2021

Yeah, she can do this because she knows the voters of the city aren’t going to replace her with a Republican. Some might be mad, yes—but Breed is safe. It’s why she can be so brazen and talk about the “fun police” and being in the “spirit” as the reasoning behind disregarding her own COVID edicts. It’s nice being a Democrat mayor in a Democrat city in a very Democratic state. You can get away with anything.

