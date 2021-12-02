Pro-Life Movement Is 'Encouraged' by Oral Arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that very well could overturn Roe v. Wade. While the pro-abortion movement, as Madeline has been covering, is losing its mind, the pro-life movement finds itself hopeful and encouraged.

The Court is examining the constitutionality of pre-viability abortion bans, specifically when it comes to Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, which restricts most abortions past 15 weeks.

This abortion case, in particular, provided a unique opportunity for the justices to gain insight for themselves, as audio and a transcript of oral arguments were available.

In a statement, Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, shared, "We are encouraged by today's oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. After nearly 50 years, most Americans want to be freed from the deadly oppression of Roe's chaotic rule. The tragedy of abortion ends the life of a child who, by 15 weeks, has a heart that pumps 26 quarts of blood per day and can feel pain - and deeply wounds her mother. The Court has robbed Americans of the ability to determine abortion policy for themselves for far too long."

One could truly get that sense from the energy of the crowd and speaker remarks that the time is now. Alison Centofante, a pro-life speaker who emceed the Empowered Women Promote Life rally outside the Court on Wednesday, emphasized this in her remarks to Townhall.

"I think that the pro-life movement has fought for so long to be able to have Roe v. Wade finally re-considered here at the Supreme Court. A lot has changed since 1973, and that's what the pro-life movement has been saying," Centofante stated, pointing to the development of ultrasound technology, the increased understanding of fetal development, as well as the number of resources for women facing unplanned pregnancies.

This case, in particular, is "exciting" because, as Centofante illustrated, pro-life legislators have been hindered by Roe. "We know that as pro-life individuals fight for legislation, they come up against Roe, come up against [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey every time. So finally, we have a chance for the Court to say, 'Hey, maybe we do let states decide where they draw the line.'"

Another consistent theme didn't merely have to do with the energy and momentum, but the diversity of pro-lifers.

Centofante emphasized the ability to come together despite differences was perhaps the one common theme when asked by Katie Yoder of Catholic News Agency.

"It's funny, there were so many diverse speakers today that the only unifying thread was that we want to protect preborn children," Centofante shared. Speakers included women who were Democrats, Republicans, Christians, Catholics, agnostics, atheists, those who chose life, and post-abortive women who regretted their decision.

"What was unifying, I think," she offered, "people here in attendance can find someone they can relate to." She also added that this sense of diversity is "growing" in that "everyone in the movement has someone they can relate to who can represent their voice."

Christina Bennett, a news correspondent with Live Action News, also emphasized to Townhall that the crowd was "diverse." She was particularly confident that "the pro-life movement was out here representing and we're strong, we're diverse, we're energetic and we are ready to stand and fight for women and children."

Bennett also responded to particular parts of the oral arguments worth highlighting, including points made by Chief Justice John Roberts, who noted the United States' abortion laws are extreme compared to the rest of the world.

The United States is just one of seven nations that allow for elective abortions past 20 weeks, with China and North Korea also included in that list.

Emphasizing how the United States is indeed "extreme," Bennett responded that it "does" give her a renewed sense of hope to hear that Roberts brought up that point. She added she hopes all the justices will consider it in their decision-making.

Another point raised by Bennett, and other optimistic pro-life advocates, is that medical technology has increasingly shown the humanity of unborn children, especially at this stage in pregnancy. "We need to look at the science; we need to look at how much has changed since 1973," she pointed out.

It is because of these such reasons – the context of abortion extremism reflected in our laws and advanced technology – that we also spoke of this being the time to overturn Roe.

"I hope this is the time," Bennett said. "I believe this is the time. We've been waiting, we've been praying, we've been fighting, and there's no reason for the justices not to stand for life, especially knowing that they've been willing to stand for Texas and allow Texas to continue their heartbeat bill, and I pray that they will do the same for Mississippi and this ban."

A decision is expected sometime at the end of June next year. As Bennett referenced, the Court has also heard oral arguments regarding a Texas abortion law that restricts most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks.