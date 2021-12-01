Abortion

Chief Justice Roberts Makes a Key Observation About America's Abortion Laws

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 01, 2021 12:30 PM
During oral arguments at the Supreme Court Wednesday for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts pointed out U.S. abortion laws are more similar to those in China and North Korea than western European countries. 

"I'd like to focus on the 15-week ban because that's not a dramatic departure from viability. It is the standard that the vast majority of other countries have. When you get to the viability standard, we share that standard with the People's Republic of China and North Korea. And I don't think you have to be in favor of looking to international law to set our constitutional standards to be concerned if those are your...share that particular time period," Roberts said during questioning. 

In terms of how the two-hour-long arguments appeared to go for each side, the pro-life side appears to have the upper hand. 

