It Turns Out Radical Biden Nominee Had Been Arrested for 'Retail Theft'

As if there aren't enough concerns with Dr. Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden's nominee for Comptroller of the Currency, a Fox News report from Houston Keene on Wednesday revealed that she was arrested for a "retail theft" incident at a T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1995.

Saule Omarova stole $214 (~$400 adjusted for inflation) from T.J. Maxx in 1995.



She's woefully unqualified to supervise the banking system. https://t.co/ieZh9MpePF — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 18, 2021

Saule Omarova rejects Marxism charges, saying she can't help where she was born.



But it was AFTER she came to U.S. that she:



*Robbed T.J. Maxx

*Joined Marxist Facebook group

*Called for energy firms to starve

*Called to end banking as we know it



She made these choices. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 18, 2021

According to Keene's report:

The T.J. Maxx security agent on duty told police that he saw Omarova take the items by placing them into a large purse and covering them with other clothing items to obscure the stolen items. The security agent attested that Omarova paid for several items at the jewelry counter but "made no attempt to pay for the items concealed in her purse" and confronted her after she left the store with the stolen items. Omarova "immediately requested the opportunity to pay for the items" and was "cooperative" as the security agent said he would "sign a complaint" about the items being taken "without his consent." The responding police officer read Omarova her rights, which she "waived," according to the police report, and then "admitted to have stolen the items."

American Accountability Foundation tweeted a copy of the police report on Wednesday night.

This wasn't a "youthful indiscretion." At the time of the theft, not only was Omarova 28 years old, she was also a guest in the United States.



The U.S. gave her a home after the Soviet Union collapsed and she responded by stealing from American companies. pic.twitter.com/NBbXrlUp1o — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 17, 2021

In a previous report from Wednesday, Keene had mentioned that, according to a background check, Omarova has a "deferred prosecution in January 1996 for the charge, which was dropped through the Wisconsin first offender program."

The White House stands by Omarova, saying in a statement that she has been "fully transparent," and that the case "was the result of a misunderstanding and confusing situation."

A statement for Fox News even blamed "a far-right partisan group" for the information coming out:

"It’s sad that a far-right partisan group with a pattern of engaging in tawdry behavior would partner with Fox News to smear the name of a qualified nominee seeking to serve her country," the spokesperson continued. "Saule Omarova is eminently qualified and was nominated for this role given her strong track record on regulation and strong academic credentials. The White House strongly supports this historic nomination." The White House did not respond to Fox News' inquiry as to which "far-right partisan group" the White House alluded to, since Omarova's arrest is public record nin Wisconsin and therefore accessible by any member of the media or public. A Senate staffer familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News that Omarova's charge was disclosed to the Senate Banking Committee. Her hearing before the committee is scheduled for Thursday.

While Omarova may have the White House's support, her confirmation is anything but certain. Spencer highlighted exchanges between Republican senators and Omarova during Thursday's hearing, but she potentially has some Democratic opponents as well, such as Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Jon Tester (D-MT).

.@MarkWarner just highlighted an important issue in @SenateBanking re: the OCC, staff management. @STOmarova has no management experience. Her whole life is in academia where she has no management responsibilities - she has never overseen a staff larger than a few students. — BidenNoms, A Project of AAF (@bidennoms) November 18, 2021

Mark Warner says he was "pretty disappointed" in Omarova's past critique of the Tester bill, which he co-sponsored. Not looking great for Omarova — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 18, 2021

There have been calls to withdraw Omarova's nomination, including those coming from the State Financial Officers Foundation.

"The unmistakable public push-back against America’s 'Extreme Makeover' should serve as a much-needed reality check." pic.twitter.com/stmpQVuq6c — State Financial Officers Foundation (@SFOF_States) November 12, 2021

Were Omarova's nomination to be pulled, it would not be the first. In March, the White House pulled Neera Tanden from consideration as the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director. She now serves as a senior adviser and White House Staff Secretary. In September, the White House also pulled David Chipman from consideration for the director of The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).