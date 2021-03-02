BREAKING: Neera Tanden Pulls Her Nomination for OMB Director

President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of Budget and Management has officially pulled her nomination for the position.

“I am writing to you to withdraw my nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. It has been an honor of a lifetime to be considered for this role and for the faith placed in me,” Tanden wrote in a letter to Biden. “I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation.”

“Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” she continued. “I am incredibly grateful for your leadership on behalf of the American people and for your agenda that will make such a transformative difference in people’s lives.”

President Biden has accepted her decision.

“I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget. I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work,” Biden released in a statement.

The move comes after a rocky confirmation hearing for Tanden, who was unable to get enough votes from Democrats in the Senate to be confirmed.

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tanden’s nomination would not be pulled and that they were working to get her across the finish line.