Trump Names His New Agriculture Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump announced Brooke Rollins as his pick for agriculture secretary.

On Saturday, Trump praised Rollins’s small-town upbringing and commitment to work and support the local farmer.

He applauded her promise to protect “American Food Self-Sufficiency and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns."

“A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors," Trump’s statement read. "From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels."

The Texas native previously served as the former Acting Director of the Domestic Policy Council of the United States. She is also an attorney and the America First Policy Institute think tank president. In 2016, she joined Trump’s president’s Economic Advisory Council.

Rollins has been a staunch critic of President Joe Biden, launching a $10 million campaign against him in 2021.

When other Republicans abandoned the incoming president’s side, Rollins stood up for him, criticizing former staffers who threw him under the bus.

“For every one former Trump official or staffer that now says negative things, you have hundreds that worked for him, that worked in the White House and in the administration that would love the opportunity to go back and work for him again, and would do so in a heartbeat,” Rollins stated.