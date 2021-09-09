Mitch McConnell

In a Major Loss For Biden, Republicans Celebrate Withdrawal of ATF Nominee

The White House is reportedly pulling the nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) after his nomination received bipartisan pushback. Republicans celebrated the major defeat for the Biden administration.

In addition to Chipman, President Biden also was forced to withdraw the nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The withdrawal of Chipman's partisan nomination is another win for Senate Republicans over the administration.

