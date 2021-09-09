In a Major Loss For Biden, Republicans Celebrate Withdrawal of ATF Nominee

The White House is reportedly pulling the nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) after his nomination received bipartisan pushback. Republicans celebrated the major defeat for the Biden administration.

Glad to hear reports the White House is taking my advice and pulling the terrible nomination of David Chipman. Absurd that a vocal opponent of Americans' constitutional rights was ever picked to run ATF. This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 9, 2021

Great news.

Mr. Chipman’s extreme views on gun control & his obvious contempt for law-abiding gun owners make him unfit to run @ATFHQ. Clearly, some of my Democrat colleagues agree too. https://t.co/rpi7URwNqu — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) September 9, 2021

David Chipman is an unhinged gun-grabber.



His defeat is a win for the Constitution—and a crushing loss for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SlkpeGerGu — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2021

.@ChuckGrassley: “The employees of @ATFHQ and the American people deserve an ATF director who carries out the mission of the agency with respect for the Constitution and for all agency employees.”https://t.co/8DBPZ6TSxO — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2021

Chipman’s withdraw is a huge win for conservatives! The constitutional right to keep and bear arms is one of the core tenants of our democracy. https://t.co/gPNpeZhTVD — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 9, 2021

In addition to Chipman, President Biden also was forced to withdraw the nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The withdrawal of Chipman's partisan nomination is another win for Senate Republicans over the administration.