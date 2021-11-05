Democrats

Pelosi Pushes Democrats to Vote on Spending Monstrosity That Hasn't Been Scored Yet

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are pushing for a vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill Friday afternoon. The true and longterm cost of the bill isn't known and hasn't been scored by the Congressional Budget Office. 

Moderate House Democrats are asking for a CBO score before a vote. The far-left in the Democrat caucus are pushing for a vote today. 

Pelosi and the White House are in a rush to pass the legislation. A CBO score won't be done until after Thanksgiving. 

If Democrats who want a CBO score hold the line, the vote won't take place today.

