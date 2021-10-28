Andrew Cuomo Charged with Misdemeanor Sex Crime for Allegedly Groping Former Aide

When the news of an alleged incident of sexual misconduct against then Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) came to light in March, it was reported that it could arise to the "level of a crime." Sure enough, on Thursday, the now former governor was charged with a misdemeanor after a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court accusing him of "knowingly and intentionally the class A misdemeanor of Forcible Touching," as reported by the New York Post.

According to the complaint, a person is guilty of such a misdemeanor when "intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor's sexual desire."

The alleged incident took place on December 7, 2020, at the governor's Executive Mansion. The complaint leaves out the alleged victim's name, but it is likely 33-year old Brittany Commisso. She alleged that Cuomo "put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra."

The former governor is expected to turn himself over to the authorities at some point next week to be arrested and booked.

Cuomo has been summoned to appear in Albany City Court on November 17. If convicted, he'll have to register as a sex offender.

Reporting from the New York Post makes note of the evidence against Cuomo:

The alleged evidence against him includes a text message from Cuomo’s cell phone, state police aviation records for Dec. 7 and news reports of a press conference that day, state police Blackberry PIN messages, swipe card records from the state Capitol, and Commisso’s testimony to the Attorney General’s Office.

News of the charge comes conveniently around the same time as it was reported that New York State Attorney General Letitia James is expected to announce her run for governor. James conducted an investigation against Cuomo which in August found evidence he sexually harassed women in the workplace in violation of state and federal law. Albany County District Attorney David Soares shortly thereafter opened a criminal investigation.

As the Post also reported:

In a statement Thursday evening, Soares said, “Like the rest of the public, we were surprised to learn today that a criminal complaint was filed in Albany City Court by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office against Andrew Cuomo.” “The Office of Court Administration has since made that filing public. Our office will not be commenting further on this case,” he added.

In late August, Cuomo still had $18 million in campaign donations which would have been for his 2022 re-election campaign, which may be used to fight the charges.

As has been pointed out, though, that this is just one of many scandals the disgraced former governor has been caught up in.

My Statement on Criminal Charges Brought Against Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/qqSni9KXE7 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 28, 2021