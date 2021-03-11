Albany Police Department: Latest Cuomo Allegation May Rise to 'Level of a Crime'

A sixth woman came forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct. A former aide at the Executive Mansion claims that Cuomo "aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner," according to a Times Union report.

The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone. They were alone in Cuomo's private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source. (Times Union)

The allegation is more serious than the five previous ones and could potentially be a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.The Albany Police Department confirmed that the incident could rise to the level of a crime.

BREAKING with more details: Albany police in contact with State Police, office of @NYGovCuomo over alleged incident involving groping at the mansion.



Emphasized its standard-procedure, and no criminal investigation launched.



w/ @luisferrehttps://t.co/qLLGyPAtDK — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 11, 2021

The New York State Assembly Majority is reportedly considering opening up a Judiciary Committee investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Gov. Cuomo claimed not to have been aware of the latest accusation, which confused the Times Union editor, who noted that Cuomo's staff referred this allegation to the attorney general's office after learning about it on Monday.

In his first press conference about the allegations, Cuomo apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable, but insisted that that was just his "customary way of greeting."

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign. The first woman to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, has been the loudest in her calls for him to step down. She's also called Cuomo a "disgusting monster."