Andrew Cuomo

Albany Police Department: Latest Cuomo Allegation May Rise to 'Level of a Crime'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Albany Police Department: Latest Cuomo Allegation May Rise to 'Level of a Crime'

Source: Office of the NY Governor via AP

A sixth woman came forward to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct. A former aide at the Executive Mansion claims that Cuomo "aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner," according to a Times Union report.

The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone. They were alone in Cuomo's private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source. (Times Union)

The allegation is more serious than the five previous ones and could potentially be a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.The Albany Police Department confirmed that the incident could rise to the level of a crime.

The New York State Assembly Majority is reportedly considering opening up a Judiciary Committee investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Gov. Cuomo claimed not to have been aware of the latest accusation, which confused the Times Union editor, who noted that Cuomo's staff referred this allegation to the attorney general's office after learning about it on Monday. 

In his first press conference about the allegations, Cuomo apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable, but insisted that that was just his "customary way of greeting."

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign. The first woman to come forward to accuse the governor of sexual harassment, Lindsey Boylan, has been the loudest in her calls for him to step down. She's also called Cuomo a "disgusting monster." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

The Ironic and Repulsive Twist to a COVID Panic Peddler's Hypocritical Odyssey in Opposing Schools Reopening
Matt Vespa
Sinema Will Survive Minimum Wage Vote Because Democrats Don’t Have Accountability Measures
Matt Vespa
Border Crisis: Narcotics Trafficking 'Exponentially' Increasing in Arizona
Katie Pavlich
'It's Not Funny': Psaki Laughs at Reporter's Question on Border Crisis, Schools
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Bipartisan Support Behind Permanent Daylight Saving Time
Connor McNulty
Psaki Cornered on COVID Double Standard for International Travelers vs. Illegal Immigrants
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular