BREAKING: Cuomo Investigation Report Released

New York Attorney General Letitia James addressed the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY). James said that the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against Cuomo constitute sexual harassment in the workplace, a violation of state and federal law.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said.

James noted that the 4-month probe confirmed that Cuomo "engaged in unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging, and comments that accusers called 'deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate.'" The officials also noted that Cuomo created a "toxic work environment" and "climate of fear." The report from the investigators also found that "the governor and his senior team took actions to relate against at least one former employee for coming forward" with allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Investigators interviewed 179 individuals, James says, including complainants, current and former staff, state troopers and other state workers, James says.



The investigation shows a "deeply disturbing, but clear picture," James says.

James praised the women who came forward to tell their stories "in painstaking detail."

Cuomo's legal fate is unknown thus far now that the investigation confirmed that he violated the law. An overwhelming majority of New York lawmakers at the state and federal level, including Republicans and Democrats, have called on Cuomo to resign.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has not outright condemned Cuomo's history of sexual harassment. The president even called Cuomo "capable of being president" and praised his abhorrent COVID policies.

